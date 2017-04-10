Poll: How Long Is A Ride?

Some of you are doing 30 Days Of Biking, some of you are just emerging from hibernation, some of you are carrying on as normal. But what is normal? How long is a ride?

20 minutes before or after work?

A morning at a local trail centre?

A huge day out in the mountains?

We’re not counting the 5 minute spin on a shopper down to the pub (though that does count for the 30 Days of Biking crew, they’ll be relieved to hear by the time they gets to the end of the month!). We’re wondering about mountain bike rides. It doesn’t matter if getting ready – or cleaning up afterwards – was longer than the ride itself. It doesn’t matter if you had pedal assist, uplift, or a whole family in tow.

We don’t care how far you went, we’re interested in how long you were out on those trails. Was it a two-sandwich day out, or a tools only (you did take tools, right?) short spin?

Rides with knobbly tyres, off road, and flat bars all count, and we want to know.

How long was your last mountain bike ride? No cheating: even if you usually do an 8 hour epic but just this once you had an hour long spin, we want the last ride data. It’s, like, scientific and that. Don’t skew the results.

Tell us here by answering our poll.

How long was your last MTB ride? We want your last ride even if it was shorter/longer than usual. 2-4 hours (46%, 110 Votes)

1-2 hours (29%, 68 Votes)

4-6 hours (17%, 40 Votes)

Under 1 hour (3%, 8 Votes)

6-8 hours (3%, 7 Votes)

Over 8 hours (2%, 4 Votes) Total Voters: 237

Loading ... Loading ...