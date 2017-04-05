Cannondale Release All-New Jekyll

April 5, 2017

It’s not just the Trigger that’s had an update for the 2018 model year, the longer travel Jekyll has also seen some serious updates too.

On the surface of it, the new Jekyll looks a lot like the new Trigger, only a little beefier and with more travel to keep up with similar Enduro bikes.

The all new carbon frame on the Jekyll pushes out 165mm of travel and features the same Gemini system as the Trigger, but allows you to switch between the full 165mm in ‘Flow Mode’, and 130mm in ‘Hustle Mode’.

cannondale jekyll
The all new 2018 Jekyll is ready to ‘Hustle’ and ‘Flow’
my18_jekyll_hero_tech-01
The new Jekyll will come in a full carbon frame option, as well as a carbon/alloy version.
my18_jekyll_gemini_tech-03
The Float rear shock is otherwise standard, except for the Gemini adjuster that flicks between 130/165mm travel modes via a remote-activated cable.
my18_jekyll_carbon_protector_tech-07
BallisTec carbon fibre construction, with a carbon shield underneath the downtube.

It’s not all about travel and clever on-the-fly adjustments though. This new frame also has an all new full-carbon link, convenient bottle mount (inside the main triangle no less!), flat mount brake mounts and integrated carbon shields.

cannondale jekyll
New Gemini system allows on the fly travel adjustment.

If you’ve already read about the new Cannondale Trigger then you will have heard about Cannondale’s new Asymmetric Integration, and this also finds it’s way onto the longer travel platform too. Not to go into too much detail, the Ai has allowed Cannondale to keep the chainstay length to a minimum while creating a stronger, stiffer rear with increased tyre clearance. The engineering boffins have achieved this by pushing the drivetrain away from the frame by 6mm (compared with 3mm on a conventional Boost drivetrain), which helps to squeeze bigger tyres into shorter chainstays.

1dx_4910
Cannondale has really gone to town on tyre spec this year.
1dx_4905
The Ai design allows for shorter chainstays while keeping things flex free.
1dx_4933
More tyre clearance will be a welcome feature for UK riders.

Cannondale will offer the Jekyll in 4 versions. The Jekyll 4 being the entry level bike with SLX equipment and Fox suspension from and rear, moving all the way up to the Jekyll 1 with full SRAM Eagle and Kashima coated shocks.

Watch the Jekyll and the Trigger in action during the recent press event, and watch out for a stunning moustache! If you can’t see the video below hit this link.

