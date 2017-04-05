Cannondale Release All-New Jekyll

It’s not just the Trigger that’s had an update for the 2018 model year, the longer travel Jekyll has also seen some serious updates too.

On the surface of it, the new Jekyll looks a lot like the new Trigger, only a little beefier and with more travel to keep up with similar Enduro bikes.

The all new carbon frame on the Jekyll pushes out 165mm of travel and features the same Gemini system as the Trigger, but allows you to switch between the full 165mm in ‘Flow Mode’, and 130mm in ‘Hustle Mode’.

It’s not all about travel and clever on-the-fly adjustments though. This new frame also has an all new full-carbon link, convenient bottle mount (inside the main triangle no less!), flat mount brake mounts and integrated carbon shields.

If you’ve already read about the new Cannondale Trigger then you will have heard about Cannondale’s new Asymmetric Integration, and this also finds it’s way onto the longer travel platform too. Not to go into too much detail, the Ai has allowed Cannondale to keep the chainstay length to a minimum while creating a stronger, stiffer rear with increased tyre clearance. The engineering boffins have achieved this by pushing the drivetrain away from the frame by 6mm (compared with 3mm on a conventional Boost drivetrain), which helps to squeeze bigger tyres into shorter chainstays.

Cannondale will offer the Jekyll in 4 versions. The Jekyll 4 being the entry level bike with SLX equipment and Fox suspension from and rear, moving all the way up to the Jekyll 1 with full SRAM Eagle and Kashima coated shocks.

Watch the Jekyll and the Trigger in action during the recent press event, and watch out for a stunning moustache! If you can’t see the video below hit this link.