Bikepacking For Teenage Girls

It’s with some excitement that this press release landed in our inbox. We’re only sad that just 8 lucky girls will get to take part in what is sure to be an experience of a lifetime:

‘Scottish Cycling, Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland (DMBinS), The Adventure Syndicate and Velocity are excited to announce this amazing opportunity for girls between the ages of 13- 16.’

A full on weekend of adventure with the focus on inspiring confidence and enabling, developing independence and just getting out there and having an adventure. As part of the successful Women on2 Wheels programme, we are piloting an idea to engage teenage girls and help support and encourage them to spend a lifetime enjoying bikes.

Sounds pretty fun, huh? Who do you know that might like to do this? Tell them about it and get them to apply!

This weekend will see the girls arrive in Inverness at Velocity on Friday the 5th May 2017. The following morning will see them head out for an all-day guided ride, BBQ and a bivvy night, before returning to Velocity the next morning. The group will be supported by The Adventure Syndicate riders, Scottish Cycling and leaders who have come through the Women on2 Wheels programme.

Lee Craigie, full-time adventure rider and ex-Commonwealth Games athlete, and Rickie Cotter, current 24-hour MTB national champion and Highland Trail 550 record holder, will join the girls in Abriachan, for the bivvy night. Lee and Rickie are taking part in a week long ride from Campbeltown to the Western Isles. Along the way they are visiting schools and delivering sessions which are aimed at inspiring children and young people to get on their bikes, travel actively and have an ‘everyday adventure’ and promote cycling and active travel as a protective factor for mental health and resilience.

Lee said: ‘We at The Adventure Syndicate are delighted to be working with Scottish Cycling and DMBinS with this teenage girls’ pilot. It falls in line with our whole ethos. We feel that this type of adventure, introducing girls to bikepacking, will create and develop independence and confidence in young women that will stay with them through their adult years. We set out to inspire women and girls but inspiration is only the first step. What sets The Adventure Syndicate apart is our commitment to encourage and enable women and girls – and everyone else – to identify their ambitions, overcome the obstacles that stand in their way, and make the most of their talent and potential. We are all capable of so much more than we think we are.’

Graeme McLean, project manager of Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland, said ‘We are excited to be working with Scottish Cycling, The Adventure Syndicate and Velocity to give this opportunity to teenage girls. We are committed to supporting projects that will encourage more women and girls to get out on their bikes. Despite year upon year increases in women participating in events, Scottish Cycling would like to keep the momentum on increasing participation in cycling and mountain biking from women and girls.

There are 8 places available on the event, which will cost £30 to successful applicants. The girls will be assessed through an application and selection process. They are looking for girls to have a suitable level of experience and desire to take place on the programme. The process with run as follows:

– Download & complete application form by 17th April

– Notification of successful application – 19th April

– Briefing for weekend – 31st April

– Meet up (Yeee-haaaa) – 5th May

– Ride & adventure – 6th May

– Go home with a big smile & enormous sense of well-being! – 7th May