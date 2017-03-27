Tips For Shooting Better Mountain Bike Video

Many of us own action cameras, but not many of us get them out regularly, or get around to editing the footage when we do. It doesn’t help that most things we ride feel about ten times more exciting than they look on camera, but there are things you can do to bring the excitement to the screen.

Luke Griffiths seems to be an up and coming UK rider and YouTuber; we’ve been keeping an eye on some of his lovely short videos for the past year. Sometimes, he films by himself and has not only learned how to get the most out of that, but also put together this short tutorial on better shots and editing:

(No video? Follow this link).

Of course, with some equipment and a friend, you can get much more dynamic shots. Either way, as Luke points out filming is a great way of sessioning stuff and evaluating your riding. Here’s something he made with Sam Stanfield:

(Link to the video page on YouTube).

Camera settings often present a byzantine array of options. Get them wrong and your footage might look like mud, get them just right and it could be crisp as the snow we’re hoping to not get this April. Jordan Boostmaster hails from British Columbia and put together this enormous 40 minute tutorial, specifically about the nuances of GoPro settings and how they interact with different conditions:

(No video? Here’s a link to it).

He also made this shorter video of mounting tips that could apply to most action cams:

(Here’s a link, just in case the embed isn’t showing above).