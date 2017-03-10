Specialized Seeks Women’s Ambassadors

If you think you’re the kind of woman who could encourage others to get out on their bike – whether it’s mountain biking, touring, gravel adventures or road – then you might be the person Specialized is looking for to be a Specialized Women’s Ambassador. As part of a global squad of over 200 passionate and inspiring female riders you’d be dedicated to connecting more women and girls in their communities to cycling.

You don’t have to be a brand ambassador to do this- as MTB Hall of Fame rider Leigh Donovan told Hannah once, it’s on all of us to encourage other women out on rides. She says we should chat to people on the school run, and take them out and show them trails rather than going on your own solo training ride.

If you’re already the kind of person that already does that, and want to take it a step further, here’s what Specialized asks of its Ambassadors:

Host at least one ride per month, that starts and ends at a Specialized retailer.

Attend one evening or afternoon women’s event with our retailers, representing Specialized to consumers.

Host two global ride initiatives per year.

Regular social media updates about yourself and your rides and allow Specialized to share or repost your content with credit given back to you.

Maintain communication with others in the program through a closed group on Facebook, your Specialized retailer and with your Specialized contact.

Potentially take part in Specialized photoshoots for new products and new campaigns.

And here’s what you get in return:

A Specialized women’s bicycle that suits your riding style: road, mountain, fitness, or adventure, along with all the kit necessary for your rides: helmet, shoes, all seasonal clothing, tools and lights.

A Retül bike fit by our expert bike fitters at Specialized UK’s HQ.

Official training in ride leading as well as a first aid qualification.

Participation in the ambassador summit. We’ll be out in the country for a long weekend away doing what we do best, riding and getting to know each other.

Ongoing support from Specialized in communicating rides or events that you organize, including increased promotion around two to three global ride events per year.

Be part of the Specialized family!

Interested? Then head here to apply. Applications close on 31st March 2017.