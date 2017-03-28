Danny MacAskill’s Drop And Roll Tour Spring Show

Stuck for something to do during the May Bank Holiday weekend? Well if you happen to be around the Ramsgate area, then get this on your the to-do list!

Anyone who has been to a major cycling event in the past 12 months has likely already seen trials star Danny MacAskill and partners in crime, Duncan Shaw, Alastair Clarkson and Fabio Wibmer put on their Drop and Roll stunt show. But for those who haven’t (and for those who want another dose of Danny) the May Bank Holiday will provide the perfect opportunity to enjoy a Spring showing of the Drop and Roll Tour.

The show will be held in Ramsgate during The Spring Spectacular, which is being organised by the Defence of the Nation Museum and RM Consultancy. If Danny Mac jumping off vans and defying gravity isn’t for you, then there will also be an air show including a Spitfire flyover, plus there’s a Kid Zone for the little ones.

People attending the show will be able to collect autographs from the Drop and Roll team and also enter a raffle for the chance of winning there very own trials bike worth £600 with all proceeds going to the RNLI.

For a taster of what to expect from the show watch the video below (or here) and for more information about the event head on over to www.rmconsultancy.uk.com.