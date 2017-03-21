Bike Live Boasts An 83 Demo Bike Line Up!

Coming to Cannock Chase on 8th April, Bike Live boasts 83 demo bikes for you to choose from and Singletrack readers get a great discount.

Bike Live opens up on the 8th April this year, and with support from leading bike brands, there’s a bike make and model that you are sure to want to ride. Mountain bikers won’t be the only ones catered for at the demo. Road and gravel bikes will also be available, and with great riding around Cannock it’s sure to be a great day out.

The event organisers have managed to secure 83 top bikes from the likes of Giant, Whyte, Canyon, Cube, Rose and many more. So if you’re in the market for a new bike, or just fancy trying something different, this is one event you should try and get to.

Tickets are available online right now for just £20, however Singletrack World readers get a 25% discount with the code: BLIVE_STW. The early bird offer and discount code are available until Midnight on Sunday 26th March. Regular pricing is £30 so be fast.

For those of you taking part, you will need to remember to take your own helmet, Photo ID, Pedals and a Debit/Credit card. Full details and terms and conditions are available over on the ticket order page here.