Video: Danny MacAskill And The Drop & Roll Team In Manilla

Posters for the bedroom walls of the next generation. Just like Danny had Hans Rey on his wall. Pic: Dave Mackison

The video shows the Drop and Roll Team – Danny MacAskill, Duncan Shaw, Ali C and Fabio Wibmer in the Philippines for their final show of the year in December, with plenty of behind the scenes looks at what it takes to be a rock-star of the bicycle stunt world.

fabio_by_dave_mackison
An impressive set was made by local craftsmen on site to the team’s spec
danny-mac-steps
Oh, OK, you might be OK at that… but look at that tyre squish!

It features some great stunts, some impressive, improvised street riding (wheelying up AND down a short flight of steps…) as well as a few tricks that don’t quick go to plan. And all in front of an ever-present audience of smiling kids (and not so kids…)

danny-wheelie
Danny MacAskill taking great pleasure in making the kids squeal with laughter
duncan_lifestyle_by_dave_mackison
There’s great support for bike riding here
danny_duncan_lifestyle_by_dave_mackison
Lots of fans on the streets for Danny and the team. Pic: Dave Mackison
crew_by_dave_mackison
The team in their smart gear. Pic: Dave Mackison

And here’s the video:

(Can’t see the vid – click here)

