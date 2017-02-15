Video: Danny MacAskill And The Drop & Roll Team In Manilla

The video shows the Drop and Roll Team – Danny MacAskill, Duncan Shaw, Ali C and Fabio Wibmer in the Philippines for their final show of the year in December, with plenty of behind the scenes looks at what it takes to be a rock-star of the bicycle stunt world.

It features some great stunts, some impressive, improvised street riding (wheelying up AND down a short flight of steps…) as well as a few tricks that don’t quick go to plan. And all in front of an ever-present audience of smiling kids (and not so kids…)

And here’s the video:

(Can’t see the vid – click here)