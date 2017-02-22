iceBike* 2017: Madison Bike Luggage

With the growing popularity of bikepacking/’modern touring’/accessorised homelessness there is a growing world of manufacturers ready to kit you up with frame bags, bar bags and seat sausages. While some of it is hand-sewn in Alaska by bearded adventurers in chunky knitwear, not all of us can afford the cost or the lead times while we wait for the manufacturer to return from a floatplane trip across the Arctic.

Luckily Madison has been working on some pretty affordable gear that still offers taped seams, rugged strappage and enough cargo space for your gossamer sleeping bag and hammock. Coming out ‘by the summer’ there’ll be two seat sausages, two sizes of frame bag and a handlebar bag. The bar bag and the seat bag are fully taped and waterproof with roll-top closure. (The frame bag has too many sideways zips to be economically waterproofed, so it’s listed as ‘showerproof’)

The bags have been in development for a while (as has more conventional commuting luggage sets of panniers) but the bikepacking gear should be available from early summer. You weren’t planning on sleeping rough before then, were you? Prices are still in flux, but look something like this:

Small, waterproof, roll-top seat sausage: £59.99

Large, waterproof, roll-top seat sausage: £69.99

Handlebar roll: £49.99

Small frame bag: £40

Small frame bag: £50

And if they go down well, expect to see fuel tanks, feed bags and other luggage in the works.