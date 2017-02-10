Howies Dyfi Enduro Entries Open This Sunday
by Chipps
February 10, 2017
Make sure you’re back from your ride by 7pm on Sunday this weekend as entries for one of the most popular single-day, non-competitive events in the mountain bike calendar. For many, it’s the leg-waking, season opener and usually the time that you realise that your legs really aren’t ready for summer.
Hundreds and hundreds enter every year – sometimes taking the entries machine with it in the chaos to get in, so this year, the organisers have turned to Eventbrite to get more of a stable system behind the entries. Unfortunately this pushes the price up a little, but that’s the price of reliability apparently.
This year’s event is May Bank Holiday weekend as usual, with the event itself on Sunday April 30th in the westest-Wales town of Machynlleth. 2017 will be the event’s 15th year, it has grown from humble beginnings to a 1000+ rider event that is a key date in many people’s MTB calenders.
Event date: April 29th/30th (May Bank Holiday weekend)
ENTRIES OPEN THIS SUNDAY 7PM
Dyfi Enduro (Sunday 30th April) – Entries open Sunday 12th Feb – 7pm
Dyfi Enduro Bach (Sunday 30th April) – Entries open Sunday 12th Feb – 9pm
All the details are on the event website here, and we’ll see you on the start line (and in the bar the night before, eh?)