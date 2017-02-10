Howies Dyfi Enduro Entries Open This Sunday

Make sure you’re back from your ride by 7pm on Sunday this weekend as entries for one of the most popular single-day, non-competitive events in the mountain bike calendar. For many, it’s the leg-waking, season opener and usually the time that you realise that your legs really aren’t ready for summer.

Hundreds and hundreds enter every year – sometimes taking the entries machine with it in the chaos to get in, so this year, the organisers have turned to Eventbrite to get more of a stable system behind the entries. Unfortunately this pushes the price up a little, but that’s the price of reliability apparently.

This year’s event is May Bank Holiday weekend as usual, with the event itself on Sunday April 30th in the westest-Wales town of Machynlleth. 2017 will be the event’s 15th year, it has grown from humble beginnings to a 1000+ rider event that is a key date in many people’s MTB calenders.

Advertisement

Event date: April 29th/30th (May Bank Holiday weekend)

ENTRIES OPEN THIS SUNDAY 7PM

Dyfi Enduro (Sunday 30th April) – Entries open Sunday 12th Feb – 7pm

Dyfi Enduro Bach (Sunday 30th April) – Entries open Sunday 12th Feb – 9pm

All the details are on the event website here, and we’ll see you on the start line (and in the bar the night before, eh?)