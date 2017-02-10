Honest Brew(s) Of The Week – 4

As you might know, we’ve signed up to receive regular deliveries from Honest Brew’s ‘beers delivered to your door’ service. Starting at £29.90 for 12 different beers delivered to your door, we’ve all turned into raving beer enthusiasts this year. So, let’s see what was in this week’s selection:

Siren – Soundwave

American IPA – 5.6%

The driest of Sirens regulars, Soundwave smacks you about with intense grapefruit, peach and mango hop flavours before leading into a lengthy, dry and resinous finish. The kind of beer you’d wanna suck down while chowing on a tasty salt beef sandwich or a citrusy stir-fry.

https://honestbrew.co.uk/shop/siren-sound-wave/

Yeastie Boys – Bigmouth

Session IPA – 4.4%

This session IPA from New Zealand brewery Yeastie Boys is a refreshing and easy drinking beer with loads of South Pacific hops. At 4.4% it’s perfect when you want something lower in ABV but full of flavour.

https://honestbrew.co.uk/shop/yeastie-boys-bigmouth/

Cloudwater – DIPA v11

Double IPA – 9%

The latest incarnation of Cloudwater’s celebrated monthly DIPA releases. Limited release, snap ‘em before they’re gone forever! Oats make up 14% of the grist in v11, up from 6% in v10, for a bigger, more luscious mouthfeel. Vic Secret takes the lead in a 19g/l dry hop charge, backed up by Mosaic and Exp 431.

https://honestbrew.co.uk/shop/cloudwater-dipa/

Oh, and it’s probably not too late to order up the Valentine’s Day Special mixed case… 😉