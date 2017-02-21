Continental Teams Up With The Singletrack Partner Zone

February 21, 2017

Continental are no stranger to the web pages of Singletrack, but they are an all new member of our Singletrack Partner Zone. The German tyre maker now has a showcase of their very own where you can learn all about the brand, keep up with their latest social media updates and even purchase new rubber.

You can head on over to the Continental Showcase by clicking this link, and while you're there you might want to check out the rest of the Partners:

About Continental

Continental is the only German bicycle tyre manufacturer to produce its tyres in Germany. Knowing this serves as a mighty incentive to our engineers and everyone else involved in the manufacturing process to constantly strive for further innovations.

More than 100 years experience in the development and production of bicycle tyres has made Continental a unique company within the industry.

