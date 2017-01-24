Video: Brandon Semenuk Negative Infinity

Brandon Semenuk is extremely well known for making awe-inspiring videos on-board various Trek bikes so we were pretty excited to hear about his latest edit.

Negative Infinity is the name of the new video, and while it doesn’t continue in an infinite loop, it does give us a very artistic view of Semenuk’s riding style and show us how he is really pushing the boundaries.

It’s only a short video too so you should be able to have a crafty watch of it while at work too.

Can’t see the video below? Click here.

-∞ from Rupert Walker on Vimeo.