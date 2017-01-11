Lawlor And Lucas Greatest Hits

January 11, 2017

Victor Lucas is well known to readers of Singletrack as a photographer of note (he captured our Ibiza feature a couple of years ago), but he also has some serious video skills and you’ll probably have seen his work in the past with Chris Akrigg on his Spanish video, ‘A hill in Spain’.

lawlor-lucas01
There’s stuff like this…
lawlor-lucas06
And dust! Remember dust?
lawlor-lucas02
And this old thing…
lawlor-lucas04
And a lot of hero shots of guys like Bruni and Peaty

John Lawlor is probably less well known in the wider world, but he has been a key videographer for MTBCut back in the day and for some of Clay Porter’s mountain bike films. Well, the two of them have decided to put together a ‘Best of’ video of all of their best bits from the last seven years. Which adds up to a lot of ‘Wish I was there’ dust-sprinkled, opposite lock, foot-out video moments. If you have a spare few moments, we recommend putting your feet up and having a look.

 

Can’t see the vid? Try this link.

