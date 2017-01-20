Honest Brew(s) Of The Week

Here’s the first of our regular series of closer looks at the beers we’ve received as part of our Honest Brew subscription… This week, they’re both aimed at national (drinking) celebrations. The first, next week, will be Burns Night

For Burn’s Night (25 Jan) – Scottish Brewery

Tempest – Farmhouse Ale – Saison

Tempest’s flagship pale ale takes full advantage of South Island New Zealand hops. Extra pale, especially refreshing and jam-packed with citrus and tropical fruit notes, Long White Clouds on the horizon guarantee bouts of great drinking.

This can only mean – we need a clip of Cairngorm McWomble

For Waitangi Day (6 Feb) – New Zealand Brewery

Tuatara – NZ APA

‘As Kiwi as a 25 year mortgage’, this APA boasts Pacific Jade, Sauvin and Motueka hops and is a cracker with tangy lime flavours and a bready, biscuity malt body.

So, how about a haka…?

