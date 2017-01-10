Fontana Signs To Team Bianchi Countervail

Marco Fontana, the Italian legend of the UCI World Cup XC scene, has just been announced as a new team rider for Bianchi. After several years with Cannondale, Fontana recently parted ways with the US brand. While Fontana has continued racing for Cannondale in recent cyclocross events in Europe, there was plenty of conjecture as to where he’d end up for the 2017 UCI World Cup XC season. Until now.

The Red Bull sponsored athlete will be joining Team Bianchi Countervail, and will be racing aboard the Bianchi Methanol CV carbon hardtail outfitted with Formula suspension, Formula brakes, Crank Brothers wheels, FSA cranks and cockpit, and SRAM 1×12 Eagle shifting. He’ll also continue racing cyclocross, albeit on a Bianchi curly-bar bike to match.

See the full press release below, along with photos of people shaking hands and gratuitous bike-porn.

Press Release Team Bianchi Countervail is reinforced with the addition of Marco Aurelio Fontana; he’s one of the strongest and most representative athletes of the international MTB and cyclo-cross scenes. A bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics (and a 5th place finish in Beijing 2008), 3 World Championship titles on the relay team, gold at the 2013 European championships in Bern with the relay, and multiple Italian cross-country and cyclo-cross champion, the 32-year-old biker signed on to the team, presided by Felice Gimondi for two seasons, starting in February 2017. Fontana is a phenomenal biker, determined and versatile when it comes to the greater challenges, as he can adapt his technical and mental capacities to both XC and cyclo-cross courses. Fontana has received the most recognition for off-road cycling at the world level, garnering high visibility in the press, and he is expert on the bicycle products and technology. His knowledge will, in fact, lend a hand to the development of future Bianchi racing models. FONTANA

“I view Bianchi as a powerful, high-class brand,” Fontana explains, “and I’ve been always attracted to it. I want to race at the highest levels in the upcoming seasons, and Reparto Corse Bianchi is willing to give me what I need to do just this, starting with the new Methanol CV.

I know this new model is engineered with a special carbon material that cancels vibrations, Countervail, and I can’t wait to take full advantage of its performance and ride control. The bike is beautiful and I like very much the frame shape. All the components are the top: we’re definitely well supported to achieve great results. I’m also impressed by the professionalism of the entire Bianchi management and staff, starting of course from Felice Gimondi, a legend“.

GHIROTTO

“Fontana’s arrival gives an important value to our team, enriching it with history,” Massimo Ghirotto, Bianchi Countervail team manager confirms, “and I’m certain he’ll bring home results. His insertion represents further motivation and inspiration for the whole team, aiming for the best results in every race in which we participate”.

GIMONDI “Marco Aurelio is a strong racer with a stand-out personality: I think both these aspects are important to help grow the competitive value and media visibility of our team. Fontana is a great communicator who will also know how to make the value of our Bianchi bikes stand-out with him,” commented Felice Gimondi, President of Team Bianchi Countervail.