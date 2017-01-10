Fontana Signs To Team Bianchi Countervail
by Wil Barrett
January 10, 2017
Marco Fontana, the Italian legend of the UCI World Cup XC scene, has just been announced as a new team rider for Bianchi. After several years with Cannondale, Fontana recently parted ways with the US brand. While Fontana has continued racing for Cannondale in recent cyclocross events in Europe, there was plenty of conjecture as to where he’d end up for the 2017 UCI World Cup XC season. Until now.
The Red Bull sponsored athlete will be joining Team Bianchi Countervail, and will be racing aboard the Bianchi Methanol CV carbon hardtail outfitted with Formula suspension, Formula brakes, Crank Brothers wheels, FSA cranks and cockpit, and SRAM 1×12 Eagle shifting. He’ll also continue racing cyclocross, albeit on a Bianchi curly-bar bike to match.
See the full press release below, along with photos of people shaking hands and gratuitous bike-porn.
Press Release
Team Bianchi Countervail is reinforced with the addition of Marco Aurelio Fontana; he’s one of the strongest and most representative athletes of the international MTB and cyclo-cross scenes. A bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics (and a 5th place finish in Beijing 2008), 3 World Championship titles on the relay team, gold at the 2013 European championships in Bern with the relay, and multiple Italian cross-country and cyclo-cross champion, the 32-year-old biker signed on to the team, presided by Felice Gimondi for two seasons, starting in February 2017.
Fontana is a phenomenal biker, determined and versatile when it comes to the greater challenges, as he can adapt his technical and mental capacities to both XC and cyclo-cross courses. Fontana has received the most recognition for off-road cycling at the world level, garnering high visibility in the press, and he is expert on the bicycle products and technology. His knowledge will, in fact, lend a hand to the development of future Bianchi racing models.
The Team Bikes
Fontana will use the very new Methanol CV, the first mountain bike in the world created with the innovative Countervail® vibration cancelling technology. Team Bianchi Countervail also has theMethanol Full Suspension (29″) model available, designed for extreme performance and equipped with a full-carbon frame that’s stiff and light thanks to Bianchi’s exclusive technologies and the reactive XC geometry. For cyclo-cross races, Bianchi will make its Zolder model available to Fontana.