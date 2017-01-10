Fontana Signs To Team Bianchi Countervail

by
January 10, 2017

Marco Fontana, the Italian legend of the UCI World Cup XC scene, has just been announced as a new team rider for Bianchi. After several years with Cannondale, Fontana recently parted ways with the US brand. While Fontana has continued racing for Cannondale in recent cyclocross events in Europe, there was plenty of conjecture as to where he’d end up for the 2017 UCI World Cup XC season. Until now.

The Red Bull sponsored athlete will be joining Team Bianchi Countervail, and will be racing aboard the Bianchi Methanol CV carbon hardtail outfitted with Formula suspension, Formula brakes, Crank Brothers wheels, FSA cranks and cockpit, and SRAM 1×12 Eagle shifting. He’ll also continue racing cyclocross, albeit on a Bianchi curly-bar bike to match.

See the full press release below, along with photos of people shaking hands and gratuitous bike-porn.

bianchi carbon hardtail world cup fontana
The Italian rider, Marco Fontana, will now race for an Italian bike company; Bianchi.

Press Release

Team Bianchi Countervail is reinforced with the addition of Marco Aurelio Fontana; he’s one of the strongest and most representative athletes of the international MTB and cyclo-cross scenes. A bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics (and a 5th place finish in Beijing 2008), 3 World Championship titles on the relay team, gold at the 2013 European championships in Bern with the relay, and multiple Italian cross-country and cyclo-cross champion, the 32-year-old biker signed on to the team, presided by Felice Gimondi for two seasons, starting in February 2017.

bianchi carbon hardtail world cup fontana
Obligatory hand shaking around office desk with A4 paper and pen.

Fontana is a phenomenal biker, determined and versatile when it comes to the greater challenges, as he can adapt his technical and mental capacities to both XC and cyclo-cross courses. Fontana has received the most recognition for off-road cycling at the world level, garnering high visibility in the press, and he is expert on the bicycle products and technology. His knowledge will, in fact, lend a hand to the development of future Bianchi racing models.

bianchi carbon hardtail world cup fontana
Fontana’s new race weapon: the Bianchi Methanol CV.

FONTANA

I view Bianchi as a powerful, high-class brand,” Fontana explains, “and I’ve been always attracted to it. I want to race at the highest levels in the upcoming seasons, and Reparto Corse Bianchi is willing to give me what I need to do just this, starting with the new Methanol CV.
bianchi carbon hardtail world cup fontana
As the oldest bicycle brand still in existence, Bianchi is exactly 100 years senior to the 32-year old Fontana.
I know this new model is engineered with a special carbon material that cancels vibrations, Countervail, and I can’t wait to take full advantage of its performance and ride control. The bike is beautiful and I like very much the frame shape. All the components are the top: we’re definitely well supported to achieve great results. I’m also impressed by the professionalism of the entire Bianchi management and staff, starting of course from Felice Gimondi, a legend“.
bianchi carbon hardtail world cup fontana
Minty fresh.

GHIROTTO

Fontana’s arrival gives an important value to our team, enriching it with history,” Massimo Ghirotto, Bianchi Countervail team manager confirms, “and I’m certain he’ll bring home results. His insertion represents further motivation and inspiration for the whole team, aiming for the best results in every race in which we participate”.
bianchi carbon hardtail world cup fontana
Italian design for the very pricey Bianchi Methanol CV.

GIMONDI

Marco Aurelio is a strong racer with a stand-out personality: I think both these aspects are important to help grow the competitive value and media visibility of our team. Fontana is a great communicator who will also know how to make the value of our Bianchi bikes stand-out with him,” commented Felice Gimondi, President of Team Bianchi Countervail.
bianchi carbon hardtail world cup fontana
SRAM Eagle 1×12 shifting and carbon SL-K cranks from FSA.
bianchi carbon hardtail world cup fontana
Twin-spoke Crank Brothers wheels on the team bikes to match the Eggbeater 11 pedals.
bianchi carbon hardtail world cup fontana
More Italian goodness; this time from Formula with its R1 brakes.

The Team Bikes

Fontana will use the very new Methanol CV, the first mountain bike in the world created with the innovative Countervail® vibration cancelling technology. Team Bianchi Countervail also has theMethanol Full Suspension (29″) model available, designed for extreme performance and equipped with a full-carbon frame that’s stiff and light thanks to Bianchi’s exclusive technologies and the reactive XC geometry. For cyclo-cross races, Bianchi will make its Zolder model available to Fontana.

bianchi carbon hardtail world cup fontana
An artists impression of what Fontana would look like on a Bianchi Methanol CV. 

Categorised as:

News

Posted on: January 10, 2017

Tagged with: