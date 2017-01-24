Enduro For Kids with PMBA

Borderline Events, organisers of the Hope PMBA Enduro series, Welsh Enduro series and the Hopetech Women enduro are championing the phrase “Enduro for all”.

Their enduro series, the national championships and the winter day/night events are aimed at giving something for everyone; a variety of formats, styles and venues celebrating the versatility of enduro. One of the things to bring “Enduro for all” was that at the Gisburn Day/Night back in November they secured insurance for ages 11+, rather than the usual 14+.

This started after British Moto Trials Champion Harry Hemmingway asked them when he could start racing MTB Enduro, and they realised he was a very capable rider and wasn’t alone in being highly skilled at a young age.

It was a great success so they thought ‘do it again’. With Borderline Events insurance updated at the start of November now the Hope PMBA Enduro series, Welsh Enduro series, the Hopetech Women enduro, and even the Datatag National Enduro Champs are under Borderline Events banner and have insurance for those over 11 years old. There are some requirements, like riding with a responsible adult but the option is there.

The organisers explain that this doesn’t mean that the events are suitable for all 11 year old:

‘We need to take a step back, certainly not all the events are suitable for the majority of 11 year olds, or even many 14 year olds; and even last year we asked that all under 16’s give us a shout before entering to make sure they are capable of enjoying and completing the course safely and that is still the case. We don’t want people wasting money, not knowing what they are signing up for,or worse putting themselves in a dangerous situation. For the National champs we wont be allowing under 16’s to compete in the championship lap, with timed transitions and set start times; we can’t cope with the support rider requirement of the insurance even if somebody is capable of the epic 55km with 10 steep and technical stages.’

To celebrate the new age limits, there are 10 entries for Under 15’s for round 1 of the PMBA Enduro series at Gisburn Forest in March. This event has been full for a while, but it’s a great place for anybody’s first enduro. If you want in, e-mail pmbaenduroseries@gmail.com with a little bit about your MTB experience and why you want in and if you’re up to it.

For 11-15 year olds who want to enter other events in the series, please don’t just enter, drop the organisers an email first. For WES email mike@borderline-events.co.uk and for PMBA mail pmbaenduroseries@gmail.com