Son Of Nick Craig Dies In His Sleep At Age 15

We’re deeply saddened to report the death of Charlie Craig, U16 National Trophy Cyclocross Series Winner 2016 and talented mountain biker. His father Nick Craig, long term friend of Singletrack, affectionately known in the office as ‘the nicest man in cycling’, announced Charlie’s death at the weekend on Instagram, saying,“Yesterday our world fell apart. Our beautiful lovely little boy Charlie went to sleep but never woke up. I don’t know what else to write just now but he will be with his little angel niece in the wonderful pictured above, Evie Kate Cooper.”

The comments and messages sent in response leave little doubt that Charlie was as nice a lad as his father. The thoughts of everyone here at Singletrack and grit.cx are with all of Charlie’s family and friends.