2 Days To Go To The 2017 Strathpuffer

First initiated back in 2005, the infamous Strathpuffer event is back for 2017. Held near Strathpeffer in Scotland, the Strathpuffer event is known as being one of the toughest endurance mountain bike events in the world. Mostly because of the weather. Of course being in January, the event is known for putting on some rather testing conditions, along with minimal natural sunlight. To get an idea, here’s how the event organisers describe it;

“Freezing temperatures. 17 hours of darkness. Miles upon miles of gruelling terrain. A brutal mix of ice, wind, hail, mud and snow. And maybe, just maybe, a glorious Scottish winter sunrise… When it comes to mountain bike challenges, they don’t come much tougher or more rewarding than the Strathpuffer – the legendary 24 hour mountain bike endurance event held every year in the Highlands of Scotland in the middle of winter.”

As you’ll see from some of these photos from the 2014 event, the Strathpuffer has the potential to be one of the most memorable (and muddiest) experiences you can have on two wheels. In fact, if it’s wet and muddy enough, some riders have been known to run through brand new brake pads in only just a couple of laps.

However, the weather forecast for this weekend’s event is actually looking quite good (for Scotland in January), so it looks like the 2017 Strathpuffer may be memorable for a whole different reason…

Advertisement

Press Release

“At 10am this Saturday, over 900 of the hardiest mountain bikers on the planet will gather in the Highlands of Scotland for the 12th edition of the legendary Strathpuffer 24 hour mountain bike endurance event. With just three days to go, this year’s competitors will be honing their race strategies, counting out their energy bars, finalising tyre choices and nervously watching the weather forecast as they prepare for 24 hours of brutal off-road riding.

Full details of the current course conditions and weather forecast for the weekend are below, as are details of where to follow all the action over the course of the weekend. We will be sending out an event report with race results and accompanying imagery early next week. If you have any specific requests for information or teams that you would like to follow, please get in touch asap and we will set the wheels in motion – literally.

In the meantime, ride on.

Advertisement

The ‘Puffer Crew”

For more info, head to; www.strathpuffer.co.uk