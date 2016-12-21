Video: Danny MacAskill – Filming The Final Jump

First there was Danny MacAskill’s Cascadia video, which was followed by the behind-the-scenes, which was then followed by the 360 degrees… and now there’s even more!

In this bit of MacAskill video magic, the Scotsman and his hard-working team give an insight into what it takes to create a jaw-dropping finale for those incredible edits that leave our jaws on the floor every time.

But to achieve sick edit status, a lot of planning and preparation happens behind-the-scenes that rarely goes noticed.

Who knew counting the surface of moss-on-rock would be so beneficial to a MacAskill video?

But seriously now, here’s the video. Watch, enjoy and whimper as MacAskill shows us that he STILL gets a little scared and is STILL a human like the rest of us:

But before you go, enjoy the preceding three Cascadia videos to feed your whetted MacAskill appetite, or in case you haven’t seen them yet.

Danny MacAskill – Cascadia

The original, shot on GoPro with lots of scary ‘Danny-eye view’ scenes as we get to ride with him (and imagine what 20ft drops-to-flat must feel like…):

Behind The Scenes

More insight from behind the camera:

Cascadia… in 360 degrees!

MacAskill takes on the pot-roofed houses of Las Palmas in the Gran Canaria, but this time you can actually be him (well, one can wish, but it’s still quite cool).

Move around using your mouse/smartphone for the full virtual reality experience, you’d probably want to increase the resolution quality, too, internet speed permitting:

