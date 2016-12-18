Singletrack Advent prize Giveaway: Week 4

Welcome to week four of our advent giveaway competition. Here is what we have lined up for you for the final week of Christmas fun.

Remember, you have to be in it to win it so make sure you are a registered website user – your unique site username will be your entry ticket.

Monday: CamelBak – KUDU 8

The almost ubiquitous pack brand for the well equipped mountain biker. This one looks a bit dirty as we’ve been testing it quite extensively. But don’t worry, supplier Zyro will be sending out a brand spanking new one to both our winners.

Tuesday: Lezyne Micro Floor Drive XL

It may say ‘Micro’ on the box but this pump is designed to shift a lot of air quickly. So much that it’s capable of dealing with fat tyres up to 35psi. This pump could be yours if you are our lucky winner.

Wednesday: Kinesis STRUT carbon bar Riser

These carbon bad boys are 750mm wide and will help shave some weight off your bike.

Advertisement

Thursday: Brendog Deathgrips x2

The DMR Death Grip is the second collaboration between DMR bikes and Brendog and we;ve got not one but two pairs to offer up this week. That’s right.. One pair for your main bike and one for Sunday best!

Friday: Lezyne Digital Pressure Overdrive floor pump

It’s a big pump with a huge capacity. This double chambered pump can be charged to over 200psi. A flick of the foot lever then blasts that into your tubeless tyre and will help you seat even plus sized rubber.

Another great week of products we think you’ll agree. Want to find out more? Want to win? Here’s what we’re doing…

Each week day at around lunchtime, we’ll be coming to you via Facebook Live where we’ll have a close look at that day’s prize to tell you a bit more about it, and reveal the question you’ll need to answer in order to enter the competition. Don’t worry, it will be a nice easy question. Want to be notified when we’re live so you can enter the draw straight away? Then get onto our Facebook Page ASAP!

Too busy at work to tune in for Facebook Live? Don’t worry, each day we’ll be embedding the video into a story, along with all the competition details, on our website so that you have chance to enter the competition until 9am UK time the following day.

The competition is free to enter, but you do need a Singletrackworld.com Username to do so, which is good, because not only is it free to register, it’s so simple a heavily intoxicated Santa impersonator could do it. So take 15 seconds to get yourself signed up and registered. Every day we’ll give you the chance to win the product we feature that day. Better yet, we’ll also put your name into the prize draw for the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love – which will contain one of everything that we give away in the whole lead up to Christmas. That’s going to be one huge box!

The Mega Sack

As a bonus prize, whoever wins the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love will be invited to join us here to our office for a day of coffee, riding, coffee, tea, fish and chips, and maybe even a cheeky beer, as well as collecting your winnings. Because the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love is going to be such a monster, entries will only be available to those with a UK delivery address, or to anyone who is prepared to come along to Singletrack Towers and visit us for the day and collect it.

Don’t forget to check in every week day to enter the daily draw, and remember, every time you enter you’re increasing your chances of winning the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love – enter every draw and you’ll have 20 chances of winning the big box. Whoop!

Advertisement

Excited much? We are!

Full terms and conditions can be found here