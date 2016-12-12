Rachel Atherton is BT Sport Action Woman of the Year

Rachel Atherton was tonight named the “BT Sport Action Woman of the Year”, beating nine other fantastic athletes shortlisted against her (eight of them current Olympians or Para Olympians…). The glittery ceremony was broadcast live and hosted by Clare Balding and Gary Lineker

Rachel was obviously delighted to win against such a strong field of competitors, and used her acceptance speech to encourage all girls, young and old, to give mountain biking a try. After such a successful season, and despite it being an Olympic year, we feel that she got a publicly-voted award that she definitely deserves.

Here’s a link to the video:

http://sport.bt.com/bt-sport-action-woman-of-the-year-2016-rachel-atherton-91364120948202

In third place was Maddie Hinch the British Olympic field hockey goalkeeper and second was Charlotte Dujardin OBE the Olympic dressage rider. The full (and impressive) list of nominees is here.

Way to go, Rach!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BN7dibNB457/?taken-by=rachybox