Rachel Atherton is BT Sport Action Woman of the Year
by Chipps
December 12, 2016
Rachel Atherton was tonight named the “BT Sport Action Woman of the Year”, beating nine other fantastic athletes shortlisted against her (eight of them current Olympians or Para Olympians…). The glittery ceremony was broadcast live and hosted by Clare Balding and Gary Lineker
Rachel was obviously delighted to win against such a strong field of competitors, and used her acceptance speech to encourage all girls, young and old, to give mountain biking a try. After such a successful season, and despite it being an Olympic year, we feel that she got a publicly-voted award that she definitely deserves.
Here’s a link to the video:
http://sport.bt.com/bt-sport-action-woman-of-the-year-2016-rachel-atherton-91364120948202
In third place was Maddie Hinch the British Olympic field hockey goalkeeper and second was Charlotte Dujardin OBE the Olympic dressage rider. The full (and impressive) list of nominees is here.
Way to go, Rach!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BN7dibNB457/?taken-by=rachybox
eddiebaby said on December 13, 2016
Heck yeah!
tom.nash said on December 13, 2016
At last! Now to crack BBC SPOTY.
puddings said on December 13, 2016
BBC SPOTY won’t happen this year because they didn’t even consider her for the shortlist that the public vote on ( lets face it, they struggled to even report her achievements this year)
The Pinkster said on December 13, 2016
Excellent news and well deserved.
AlexSimon said on December 13, 2016
Well us mountain bikers may be a disorganised bunch, but when it comes to voting in a poll, we’re world-class!
bowglie said on December 13, 2016
Nice one! & as said previously, well deserved.
ads678 said on December 13, 2016
Well done her, thoroughly deserves it.
She looked properly surprised as well.
tom200 said on December 13, 2016
So stoked for her.
mackenru said on December 14, 2016
Well done and well deserved