7 Top GoPro & Garmin Accessories

When it comes to GPS cycling computers and P.O.V sports action cameras, there are two names that stick out more than any others: Garmin, and GoPro. As much as the mountain bike gadget market has exploded with new options in recent years, there are no other brands that have come close to the market domination exhibited by these two monoliths of the tech world. Of course GoPro has had a rough ride of late, and Garmin is certainly facing stiffer competition than when it first entered into the cycling market, but despite that, both brands are still the go-to option for many riders out there.

We’ve tested our fair share of GoPro cameras and Garmin GPS Computers here at Singletrack, but this article isn’t about any of those. Instead, it’s a look at some of the clever mounting solutions that we’ve been making use of to mount cameras, lights and GPS computers to test bikes and our own personal bikes. If you own an action sports camera like a GoPro, or a GPS computer like a Garmin, take a look and see what’s been doing the rounds at the Singletrack Office. Who knows? There might be the perfect solution right here for your bike…

1. K-Edge Go Big Handlebar Mount

A simple, but highly effective handlebar mount from US manufacturer, K-Edge. K-Edge has a habit of making innovative mounting solutions that just work, and its Go Big handlebar mount is one such product. Made from anodized alloy, the Go Big mount bolts onto your 31.8mm handlebar with two small stainless steel screws. Compared to a regular plastic GoPro mount, the Go Big mount is much sturdier, and in our experience, delivers smoother riding footage too.

K-Edge Go Big Handlebar Mount Specifications

Handlebar mount for GoPro cameras and GoPro compatible front lights

CNC Machined 6061 T6 Alloy

Fits 31.8mm handlebar diameters

Claimed weight: 24 grams

RRP: £29.99

From: Madison

You can use a regular bolt, or the standard GoPro screw to mount the camera housing to the K-Edge Go Big mount. It takes up little space on the bars, and is quick to move from bike to bike when needed. And with more front lights using the GoProng (it’s a word that we just made up) mounting style, you can also bolt on certain brands front lights to the same bracket too (see the Gloworm light below).

2. K-Edge Go Big Pro Saddle Rail Mount

Another really neat K-Edge product is the Go Big Pro saddle rail mount. Also designed to mount your GoPro camera (or Shimano camera that uses the same GoProng mounting tabs), this mount means you can fit it underneath your saddle to gather rearward footage. It’s also made from CNC machined alloy, and you get full tilt adjustability of the camera depending on your seat tube angle.

K-Edge Go Big Pro Saddle Rail Mount Specifications

Saddle mount for GoPro cameras

CNC Machined 6061 T6 Alloy

Fits all standard 2-rail saddles including oversized carbon rails

Claimed weight: 45 grams

RRP: £39.99

From: Madison

The only thing to watch out with this mount is rear tyre clearance. Depending on whether you run a dropper post (and how much drop the post has), and whether you’re riding a full suspension bike (and how much travel the bike has) the camera can come a little too close to the rear tyre under full compression. Make sure you check that first before riding, otherwise you might be faced with a nasty surprise!

3. K-Edge Adjustable Garmin Stem Mount

K-Edge also manufacturer nifty mounts for Garmin GPS head units, among a million other little brackets and mounts. This particular mount is designated as an MTB mount, and it bolts on underneath your headset top cap. It replaces a 5mm headset spacer, and it features an adjustable tilt angle so you lift the GPS head unit up if needed.

K-Edge Adjustable Garmin Stem Mount Specifications

Headset cap mount for Garmin GPS computers

CNC Machined 6061 T6 Alloy

Compatible with 1 1/8″ headset top caps

Claimed weight: 25 grams

RRP: £35.99

From: Madison

Depending on the spacer and stem arrangement on the front of your bike, you’ll have to make sure there’s enough clearance to fit the MTB mount, though it should fit most setups. With the GPS head unit held over your handlebar, its better protected in the event of a crash, and the adjustable tilt is a nice feature. If you want to go even more minimalist, check out the K-Edge Gravity Cap that replaces your top cap instead.

4. Paul Components Stem Cap GoPro Mount

Easily the most lovely of mounting brackets for a GoPro is this CNC machined number from Paul Components. The Californian machinist builds a lot of exotic components, as well as nifty problem solvers like this GoPro mount. The Stem Cap GoPro mount replaces your existing top cap and bolt, and allows you to mount a GoPro in the centre of your bars.

Paul Components Stem Cap GoPro Mount Specifications

Headset top cap mount for GoPro cameras

CNC Machined 6061 T6 Alloy

Compatible with 1 1/8″ headset top caps

Claimed weight: 24 grams

RRP: $49 USD

From: Paul Components

You still get full tilt adjustability of the GoPro head unit, but the Paul Components mount also gives you the ability to rotate the camera a full 360°. This means you can film back towards yourself, if you’re looking for an angle to perhaps commentate a ride, or to the right of left to capture the action on the bars. Wil used this bracket recently to film the unique action of the Box Components PushPush trigger shifter.

5. Bar Fly 4 MTB Mount

Like K-Edge, Bar Fly has been producing Garmin and GoPro accessories for a considerable period now. Instead of CNC machined alloy though, Bar Fly accessories are made from a tough and lightweight composite material (read: fancy plastic). The company offers a wide range of different mount styles, though it’s the 4 MTB bracket that we’ve found most useful.

Bar Fly 4 MTB Mount Specifications

Handlebar mount for GoPro cameras & GoPro compatible accessories

Also includes brackets to fit GPS computers such as Garmin, Polar, Wahoo, Magellan and Cateye

Made from proprietary composite material

Compatible with 31.8mm and 35mm diameter handlebars

RRP: £40

From: 2Pure

A small stainless steel bolt tightens the hinge clamp around your handlebar, and the addition of a thin plastic shim makes the 4 MTB mount compatible with both 31.8mm and 35mm handlebar diameters. In the box you’ll find a whole bunch of different adapters. With a modular design, you can swap in a different disc to make the mount compatible with Garmin Edge head units, Polar GPS computers, the Wahoo ELEMNT, Magellan computers, Bryton’s and Cateye units. There’s also a GoProng disc in there too, which we’ve been using lately for mounting a Gloworm CX Trail front light (as pictured above).

6. Bar Fly 4 Mini Mount

Want moar accessories? Then the Bar Fly 4 Mini may be more your style. Using the same composite construction as the Bar Fly 4 MTB clamp, the 4 Mini features an ‘out-front’ design that sticks the bracket in front of your handlebar. It also comes with multiple mounting discs inside the box to fit a range of GPS computer head units on top. It also has the ability to fit a GoProng disc on the underside of the bracket, so you can run both a computer and a GoPro at the same time.

Bar Fly 4 Mini Mount

Handlebar mount for GoPro cameras & GoPro compatible accessories

Also includes brackets to fit GPS computers such as Garmin, Polar and Cateye

Also compatible with Shimano Di2 & Campagnolo EPS control units

Made from proprietary composite material

Compatible with 31.8mm and 35mm diameter handlebars

RRP: £40

From: 2Pure

The Bar Fly 4 Mini is also 31.8mm and 35mm compatible, and a small screw is all you need to install it onto your bars. It’s a neat solution if you’re looking to run multiple accessories on your bars, though we have found that gear and brake cables can sometimes get in the way of the camera if they’re particularly long. The ‘out-front’ design is typically better suited to stretched-out XC bikes, where your lower riding position favours having the GPS head unit in front of the bars. In our experience, more upright riding positions are better suited to the over-the-stem mount of the Bar Fly 4 MTB bracket.

7. Joby GorillaPod SLR-Zoom

This ones a bit of a curveball, but it’s possibly one of the best accessories we’ve used for filming with a GoPro. Rather than mounting to your bike, sometimes the best riding footage is from the side of the trail, particularly on a tight corner where the fisheye lens of a GoPro can capture your corner entry and exit. Rather than trying to balance your camera on a loose rock though, a dedicated GorillaPod makes it so much easier. Plus, with the flexible legs, you can attach it to tree branches and logs for getting an overhead or straight-on shot.

Joby GorillaPod SLR-Zoom Specifications

Adjustable tripod for mounting cameras such as SLRs, GoPros and point-and-shoot compact cameras

Will handle up to 3kg weight

Claimed weight: 190 grams

RRP: £31.99

From: Joby

So, there’s our list of current favourite GoPro and Garmin accessories. But what have we missed? Is there something you’re using at the moment that you absolutely swear by? Let us know in the comments section below!