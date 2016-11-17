Alpha Introduces A 32 Gram Carbon Disc Brake Rotor
by Wil Barrett
November 17, 2016
Carbon fibre disc brake rotors are nothing new, and they’ve been utilised in other industries for many years now. But despite the ‘wow factor’ of using carbon fibre for a mountain bike disc brake rotor, we’re yet to really see them enter in the mainstream. Carbon fibre is certainly a wondrous material that can do amazing things, but is it a good material to rely on for stopping your mountain bike in times of desperation?
Spanish based manufacturer Alpha certainly thinks so, and they also claim to have the lightest disc brake rotor on the market. Weighing in at just 32 grams for the 140mm rotor and going up to 70 grams for a 203mm rotor, the Spanish brand also claims its rotors offer superior performance in both wet and dry conditions, along with better resistance to high temperatures. If nothing else, they look absolutely bonkers!
In terms of weight, the Alpha carbon rotors come in at nearly a 3rd of the weight of a SRAM Centreline disc rotor, so there’s some savings to be had for the weight weenies out there. Here’s the rough translation of the product description from Alpha’s website;
“The lightest ceramic rotor brake for bikes in the world. Enjoy the latest technology for manufacturing ceramic discs created by Alpha for superior performance and long life. Alpha carbon brakes are available for any type of bike, Trial, Cyclocross, Road, Enduro, Downhill…”
From what we can tell by the limited info on Alpha’s website, the rotors are made of a composite from both carbon fibre and ceramic polymer. The rotors have a thickness of just 1.9mm, which is slightly thicker than a Shimano disc brake rotor (1.8mm thick), and a Hope rotor (1.6mm thick). If you want a set, they’ll lighten your wallet by €56 – €98 per end, and you’ll have to run them with ceramic disc brake pads too.
Alpha claims that its disc rotors have a greater hardness than steel, which in theory, should offer greater longterm durability than conventional steel rotors. We’re not entirely sure how the carbon rotors would respond to regular rough ‘n’ tumble mountain biking though, and we’re guessing that you can’t exactly ‘true’ the rotors if they develop a bend or warp. As for the actual braking force and modulation properties, your guess is as good as ours!
Head to alphamotocicletas.com for more info.
on and on said on November 17, 2016
And they choose to use a “heavy” alloy bike, with heavy wheels, old k18 and a manky chain for the press pic.
Yak said on November 17, 2016
Ah, but it’s ok as there’s a nice woodpile in the background. Carbon and chopped wood….mmmm. Like they already know who would buy such a thing 😉
supercarp said on November 17, 2016
Moto GP run carbon brake pads in the dry due to the heat braking at 200mph generates but they also need this heat to work hence in the wet they use steel which will heat quicker.
I can’t see how carbon rotors will actually work in wet conditions and offer any advantage for the average rider?
on and on said on November 17, 2016
Back away from the submit button 🙂
schmiken said on November 17, 2016
Are those rotors not on backwards?
slofox said on November 17, 2016
Could be a great idea, they should warp or go out of shape anyway so wouldn’t need straightening!
charlie the bikemonger said on November 17, 2016
Who,wants to work out the £ per g saved over regular hope rotors.
twisty said on November 18, 2016
It is more than 1g/£ so pretty strong value for weightweenies.
hodge1365 said on November 18, 2016
Great on the road bike……
antoine said on November 18, 2016
Am I the only one who think they look a bit sh1t?
Daffy said on November 18, 2016
Not backwards, carbon works much better in tension than compression,
Ashy said on November 18, 2016
They look massively poo though….
pb2 said on November 19, 2016
pb2 said on November 19, 2016
Road use 100% yes, MTB thanks but no thanks
pb2 said on November 19, 2016
OK right now they are not “lookers” but they are first gen products, eventually there will holes and cut outs and we will all will be say how cool they look
Rockdodger said on November 20, 2016
Supercarp hit the nail on the head.
jmccardle said on January 17, 2017
Is it just me, or is the centre of that wheel not actually in the centre? Interesting concept…