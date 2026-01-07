Singletrack World Awards 2025: voting closes this week

Voting closes on Sunday January 11th. Get ticking these boxes!
No panels. No secret handshakes. Just the Singletrack community voting for the stuff that actually mattered this year. We’ve put together a shortlist for each category, and you get one vote per category. Simple as that.
Here we go…
Most Desirable Mountain Bike
Not “best value”. The one you’d have if practicality wasn’t a factor.
Forbidden Druid LitE
The full‑power e‑MTB you’ve been waiting for? The Forbidden Druid LitE runs the unrivalled Avinox drive system: a 2.52kg (5.5lb) unit putting out 100Nm of max continuous torque (120Nm in boost), 1,000W peak power, and what’s currently the quickest charging option out there.
Pace RC629
A hardtail that can climb, then stays calm when the trail tips into the unknown. The RC629 is built on the same foundations as the original, but it’s been reworked to feel more like a proper point-and-shoot, huck-and-hustle hardtail for steep, rough trails. Looks beautiful too.
RAAW Jibb V2
Madonna’s little sibling. Less travel, more pop. A bike that didn’t need the gnarliest tracks on the map to feel alive — but still had the capability to back you up when things got rowdy. Tight, twisty singletrack? Fine. Bike park laps? Also fine. The Jibb’s nailed it.
Community Building Award
The people, groups, shops, clubs, trail crews, events or organisations that made riding better for more people — welcoming, inclusive, and properly positive.
Click through to read more about each organisation.
Favourite UK Riding Destination
The place you keep going back to. Trail centre, natural riding, a region, or that one spot you’re always “just nipping to”.
- Ballater
- Dalby Forest
- Dyfi Bike Park
Singletrack World: Best article
The piece that stuck with you — made you laugh, think, argue, or shared to a mate with “read this”.
- All That Matters by Petor Georgallou, Issue 160
- Dual Rules by Nick Hamilton & Richard Baybutt, Issue 160
- Into The Wind by Laura Killingbeck, Issue 163
Click through to read the online version of the nominated feature.
Singletrack World: Best image
Some things don’t change. Singletrack World Magazine has been filled with great images. Which image caught your eye and imagination more than most?
- Cover 158 / Photo: Sam Taylor / Rider: Lando Steezy
- Cover 160 / Photo: Ale Di Lullo / Rider: Brage Vestavik
- Cover 164 / Photo: Christoph Johann / Rider: Gabriel Schmidt
MTB Personality of the Year
Rider, creator, mechanic, organiser, trail builder, commentator — whoever left the biggest mark on the scene this year.
Adolf Silva / @adolfsilva
At Red Bull Rampage 2025, Adolf suffered a life-changing crash. The impact caused a serious spinal injury and, at the time of writing, he has no sensation from the chest down. It’s still early days and nobody can say with certainty what comes next. What’s not in question is his mindset.
Louise Ferguson / @fergyferg__
Louise made history over the 2025 Red Bull Hardline Wales weekend. Ferguson logged the first full female run in seeding, then rolled into finals on Sunday as the first woman ever to start a Hardline Wales final — and in doing so became the first woman to complete full runs of both Hardline Tasmania and Hardline Wales.
Matt Jones / @mattjonesmtb
The MTB creator/YouTuber known for big-jump freeride and slopestyle riding, plus the behind-the-scenes stuff: building features, travelling to events, and documenting the whole process in a way that’s somehow more “mate with a camera” than overly polished marketing.
6 thoughts on “Singletrack World Awards 2025: voting closes this week”
How were these each short-listed?
Dalby as best trail centre FFS?! Don’t get me wrong. I’m glad it’s there. I rode there (official red/black lap) a couple of weeks ago and had one of my least pleasant rides in recent memory; little flow, always ALWAYS feels like you’re heading uphill; occasionally you tip into a section and think, “oooh, this’ll be alright" only to find it turns uphill again a corner later!
Now, the unofficial stuff is excellent … Maybe that’s what the nominator was thinking of …
As for the bikes, I’ll happily have any of the three; I’d have picked the Pace, but as I already have two HTs I really love, a third might be overkill. So, probably the RaW!
That Druid e-bike will be a riot to ride. Top of my list if I have a garage rearrangement next year.
Also LOL’d at Dalby. Doesn’t really exist in the same universe as Dyfi does it?
It does sometimes feel like Singletrack can’t be arsed anymore.
Sorry. That is less than ideal. I’ll get Tekkers Team to look at it and see if it can be set to delay the submit/reload thing until the last vote.
Okay. A checkbox has been ticked somewhere in the matrix. It should be less reload-happy now. Let us know!
Comments are closed.