Our best (and worst) rides of 2025

The best things about bikes is riding them. We reminisce about our riding highs (and lows) of ’25.

Our best rides of the year

One day that absolutely stands out among the numerous foreign trips I’ve had this year was simply a big day out in the Lakes with a bunch of mates in and around Buttermere. Joe had been scoping a trail and was keen to try it out with some like-minded fools. In return, I showed him an extension to the loop. Outrageously techy, we’d all packed our A games, and buoyed along by the general enthusiasm and some encouraging heckling, we were clearing things that shouldn’t have been possible with a great combo of brute force and stubbornness: I will not get off and walk… That the day finished with drinking beer and eating burgers in the late afternoon sunshine at the bottom of the valley was the icing on a very tasty cake. Glorious. – James

Two days of e-fatbiking through the snow in Finland. I will say heading over a poorly compacted fell with a heavy bike is also a contender for the worst ride of the year (lots of falling into waist-deep snow), but the fast and swooping descent on the other side made up for it. You could go absolutely full tilt the whole time because you knew there was a soft landing when you stacked it, and riding over the softer snow really levelled up your bike handling. We also followed two reindeer down the trail for a while, which was magical, and finished the day in a private sauna, watching the northern lights. – Heather

Colorado, Les Gets – bikepark schmikepark. Once you’ve ridden (badly) one pair of berms and a tabletop jump, you’ve done them all. Courtesy of some guiding from Les Gets LBS boss Lionel, we were finally able to escape the confines of the park and do some Actual Mountain Biking in trees along fantastic singletrack. The ensuing deep joy resulted in simultaneous feelings of immense smugness and profound melancholy that most of the folk who visit Les Gets never bother to experience riding like this. – Benji

Sunken Road, Claerwen Dam, mid-Wales (during Storm Amy). This could have quickly become the worst ride, but the massive Type2 fun rebound I got from leading seven other riders through some of mid-Wales’s funnest, wildest terrain in a storm-force winds and heavy rain, has propelled it up there. Eating our lunch sheltering in the Claerwen public loos, before wringing gloves out and getting back out in it, made the evening’s pub grub at the Blue Bell Inn taste divine. – Chipps

Our worst rides of the year

A perfect run with Scottish friends, Chris and Jac, down rooty enduro trails, ready to take on the rocky slabs further down, when a sniper stump caught Jac’s pedal, throwing her out the front door. The result was a broken collarbone and curtailed activities for the next part of their dream road trip across Europe. (I did get the photo, though…) – Chipps

Caught a chairlift for an afternoon ride in Saint Chevalier and then mid-traverse, the weather came in. We were nowhere near any official trails, so had to descend on fire roads only to discover when we reached the bottom that they’d closed the mountain. Bit of a waste of a day’s lift pass. – James

Nearly decapitated by a low-hanging snapped branch on the canal while commuting to work. Dodged at the last minute, but it got me in the shoulder – somehow stayed on the bike, but it bloody hurt. Thankfully, a quick email to the Canal & River Trust got it chopped down before it did some real damage. – Heather

Tricky one. But the desperate moment that stands out for me was in Morzine. Specifically, the realisation that the clampdown on the wild trails beneath the Super Morzine gondola meant a whole swathe of great riding is no more. Having to ride down to Morzine town on the road (!) from the middle lift station was a real bummer. – Benji

Mates Races

Picture the scene… It’s raining cats and dogs, the Forestry Commission has handed trail management over to the Rivers Trust, and on any other Saturday, you’d sack it all off and hibernate in the garage, finding jobs to do. But no. You’ve joined nearly 40 other like-minded loons on a soggy hillside for a mates’ race like no other! Round 4 (of many), the organisers have gone to the not insignificant effort of erecting an easy-up, sorting podiums, making trophies, and buying bottles of Prosecco for the victors. The trail fairies have been polishing the track all week, and in spite of the biblical weather, it’s running better than ever. What’s more, nine kids have turned up, so the organisers hastily decide to run a junior category with its own podium! Brilliant. Proper community spirit. – James

