Trail Bloom Swift MTB Jersey and Ladies MTB Trousers review

Pros

Jersey: Effective sweat wicking, relaxed fit but not shapeless, soft fabric

Trousers: Comfortable high rise waistband, stylish cut for curves, zip for knee pads

Cons

Jersey: Fabric is on the thicker and warmer side

Trousers: Fabric is very warm, shorter leg length

Our rating

Finding well fitting bike gear for women remains a struggle, with collections from well established brands still falling short of producing stylish gear that can fit a wider range of body shapes. I was therefore excited to try some kit from Trailbloom – a women’s only MTB brand born out of a similar frustration with finding suitable on-bike clothing.

The first hurdle to overcome was picking the right size trousers from the online sizing chart. As is often the case, I was a size 10 waist and just into a size 12 on the hips. I decided to size down to the 10, and this was the right choice. The waist fits perfectly and there is plenty of room in the hips to fit without unsightly stretching or discomfort, even over a pair of padded shorts. The elasticated waistband is secure and high rise enough to be comfortable whilst riding. The fabric has a 4-way stretch, which keeps movement unrestricted, and the overall cut of the trousers is flattering and stylish.

Practical features include two side and one rear zip pocket to keep valuables safe, and they are well placed and large enough to actually be useful. There are also calf zips to allow ample room for getting kneepads on and off. The ankles are elasticated for a snug fit, though if you are taller you may struggle with the length – these trousers are currently only available with a 78cm (30.7″) inseam and are only just long enough for me at 168cm (5’6″).

The fabric is moisture wicking and offers some protection from wet and muddy trails, but will not be enough to save you in a downpour. That said, they do dry quickly once wet. The fabric is also durable enough to withstand overgrown trails and protect you from the worst of the brambles without snagging. Although there are some ventilation perforations on the inner thighs, these trousers are on the warmer side and are best kept for autumn and winter riding.

For the MTB jersey, I was again in between sizes – this time a size 10 bust vs a size 8 waist. I chose the size 10 and was concerned that it would be too oversized, but was pleased with the comfortable fit. The jersey has a relaxed cut that is tailored enough not to be shapeless. The fabric is soft and silky, and the raglan sleeves are well shaped to stop you feeling swamped at the wrist. I have also used this jersey for running and found it wicks sweat effectively, though the fabric is a little thicker and warmer than others in my collection. The colours are bright and haven’t faded after washing.

Lastly, there needs to be an honourable mention for the Adventure socks (£12.95). They’re super comfy and cosy, and I’ve worn them just as often off the bike. They didn’t rub when they got wet and offered some extra padding in my MTB shoes. Their only downside was that they were very slow drying, so your feet will unfortunately stay wet for a long time, though they will at least stay warm.

Overall

I’m impressed with these items from Trailbloom, and would definitely recommend them as a suitable alternative for women who are tired of ill-fitting MTB gear, but they might not be for you if you’re a taller rider or are after an all-year-round trouser.

