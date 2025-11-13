Government set to cap Cycle to Work Scheme – what it means for mountain bikers

Chancellor Rachel Reeves looks set to introduce new spending limits on the popular Cycle to Work salary sacrifice scheme, potentially affecting thousands of mountain bikers who’ve used it to purchase bikes.

What’s Changing?

According to reports in the Financial Times (paywall), the government plans to reintroduce a cap on bicycle sales through the Cycle to Work scheme ahead of the Budget on November 26. The exact limit hasn’t been confirmed, but the move reverses the 2019 decision that scrapped the original £1,000 threshold.

The scheme, which has been running since 1999, allows employees to buy bikes and accessories through interest-free loans from employers, with payments deducted from gross salary before tax and National Insurance. This currently saves higher-rate taxpayers 42% and basic-rate taxpayers 30% of the bike’s cost – although many schemes have other costs factored in that reduce that maximum saving.

Why the Change?

Government sources suggest the scheme has been exploited by some higher-rate taxpayers purchasing luxury bikes costing £10,000 or more – bikes intended for leisure rather than commuting.

“Cycle to Work should be about helping ordinary commuters switch to greener travel, not giving tax breaks to high earners buying £4,000 e-bikes for weekend rides in the Surrey Hills,” said one government figure quoted in the FT.

The cost of the scheme has ballooned from £55 million in 2019-20 to £130 million in 2024-25, with claimants rising from 167,000 to 209,000 over the same period.

As Chancellor Reeves looks for savings in an under-pressure economy, this kind of “abuse of taxpayer cash” is reportedly in her crosshairs.

The Scheme’s Economic Impact

The numbers tell a significant story. According to the Cycle to Work Alliance, the scheme generated £219 million in bicycle and accessory sales in 2023/24, contributing £43.8 million in VAT while supporting a struggling UK cycling sector.

The broader economic benefits are even more substantial – the Alliance estimates the scheme delivers approximately £573 million annually to the British economy.

What This Means for Mountain Bikers

Many of our readers have used the Cycle to Work scheme to purchase decent bikes – bikes that genuinely serve dual purposes for commuting and trail riding, like gravel bikes. The concern is where any new cap will be set.

The problem: Decent mountain bikes, particularly e-MTBs, typically cost £2,000-£5,000 (average – we all know they go waaaaaay higher than that). A cap set too low could exclude:

Quality e-bikes suitable for longer commutes

Full-suspension bikes.

Cargo e-bikes for families combining school runs with commuting

Will Pearson, co-owner of London-based Pearson Cycles, warned that any new limit needs to be “sensible” and cautioned that restricting the scheme could harm environmental goals.

“Customers are far more likely to consistently use their bikes if they are of a certain quality, reliable and efficient,” Pearson said. “This often comes at a higher price tag.“

Industry Impact

The timing couldn’t be worse for cycle retailers, who are already struggling with falling sales volumes and depressed prices following the pandemic bike boom. Many shops have relied on Cycle to Work scheme purchases to sustain business through difficult trading conditions.

The scheme has been a key pillar of the UK cycle market for a quarter century, enduring multiple Conservative, Labour and Coalition governments as a relatively uncontroversial way to support active and sustainable travel.

The Debate Within the Industry

Cycling Industry News reports that the industry itself has long debated the scheme’s use. Independent retailers have questioned whether all bikes bought through C2W are actually being used for commuting, with some lobbying for changes – including widening access to workers currently excluded from the scheme.

The 2019 removal of the £1,000 cap was designed to reflect rising bike costs and accommodate e-bikes, but it also opened the door to the high-end purchases now under scrutiny.

What Happens Next?

The Treasury has declined to comment on “Budget speculation,” but the announcement is expected in Rachel Reeves’ Budget on November 26.

We’ll be watching closely to see:

What cap level is introduced

Whether exemptions exist for e-bikes or cargo bikes

How quickly any changes take effect

Whether there’s a grace period for orders already in progress

Our Take

The Cycle to Work scheme has been brilliant for getting people on bikes – including mountain bikes that serve genuine commuting purposes. Yes, some may have gamed the system with ultra-high-end bikes, but the solution shouldn’t punish ordinary riders who need quality, reliable bikes for daily use.

A sensible cap – perhaps £3,000-£4,000 – would prevent abuse while still allowing access to the e-MTBs and quality bikes that make year-round commuting practical and sustainable. With the scheme contributing over half a billion pounds annually to the UK economy and genuinely supporting green transport, heavy-handed restrictions could do more harm than good.

We want to hear from you: Have you used Cycle to Work to buy a mountain bike? How would a cap affect your plans? Let us know in the comments.

We’ll update this story as more details emerge from the Budget announcement.

Have you made use of the Cycle To Work Scheme at any time? Just pick the best answer for your circumstances.

Please leave this field empty Don't miss our weekly word newsletter Singletrack doesn't spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

You may also like