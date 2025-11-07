Fresh Goods Friday 781: The Redacted Edition

Nothing to see here. Sponsored by Yellow Jersey.

There’s nothing more interesting than something that you’ve been told you can’t look at. From video nasty VHS in the 1980s, through to WMD evidence in the noughties, and ending up at embargoed mountain bikes in the 2020s. Sorry not sorry.

At least we’ll kick this weeks Fresh Goods with something that you can know about as of this morning…

Merida Mission

Price : from £2,250

: from £2,250 From: Merida Bikes

As with any dropbar bicycle these days, you have to ponder “what micro niche is this then?”. The new Merida Mission is “a gravel race and multi-surface bike that takes key geometry and frame elements from the SCULTURA ENDURANCE and the SILEX, sprinkles them with a heavy dose of road racing DNA and aero know-how to deliver a fast and responsive ride on pretty much any surface.” Only available as a CF4-level carbon frame. Up to 40 mm tyre clearance. G.U.T. (Gear, Useful Things) frame storage.

Secret Bike No.1

Price : N/A

: N/A From: Next week

Go on, take a guess. How much travel? Who’s the brand? Is it an ebiike? Is that bamboo in the background? Comment away!

Secret Bike No.2

Price : N/A

: N/A From: Next week

And again. Is the shocking pink a clue? Or a merely a pink herring? Also, that background does not look like Todmorden.

Secret Bike No.3

Price : N/A

: N/A From: Next month

I reckon some of you may know this one. I probably should have gone with blockier pixelation. It’s not actually a secret bike but the reason why we’ve got it in is kinda secret.

Secret Bike No.4

Price : N/A

: N/A From: Next week

Well, this one has tan wall tyres. And a sub-38mm Fox Kashima fork (probably). And a water bottle. And it looks like a top tube mounted rear shock maybe..? Does that narrow it down much?

Singletrack Magazine x Crowdcube

Price : £59,718

: £59,718 From: Crowdcube

This was the big story within Singletrack Towers this week. Thanks everyone whp chipped in! The future’s bright and all that.

Stale Goods Friday – 2013 Nukeproof Mega TR 275 Comp

Price : £2,399 (inflation adjusted = £3,383.13)

: £2,399 (inflation adjusted = £3,383.13) From: Fresh Goods Friday 166

To acknowledge all the current rumours about Nukeproof having a DH race team again for 2026, here’s a classic Nukie from 2013: “A 150mm/130mm bike for all day adventures? That’ll do. The Nukeproof Mega looks to be a very tidy trail bike and perfect for a bit of everything. The 6061 aluminium hydroformed frame is Stealth Reverb compatible, a dropper post being the only thing that seems to be missing from the package. Suspension is handled by Rockshox Monarch and Revelation and the bike comes with a 2×10 mix of SRAM X5 and X7, 180mm Avid Elixir 5s deal with scrubbing speed. Tidy front end.”

