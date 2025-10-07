Staff Bike Check: James’ Deviate Highlander II

Check out Mr Vincent’s more-playing less-monstertrucking Deviate Highlander II.

Who are you?

I’m a freelance photographer and creative director. Mostly shooting things with wheels, but I’ve been known to do other commercial design and photography work as well. Oh, and I also design this here magazine (there’s a magazine etc etc).

What’s your favourite component?

Am I allowed to say the frame itself? I just think that it’s a brilliant piece of design. Chris (Deviate’s designer) has done a great job packaging it all together with plenty of clever little touches that make it really well suited to riding year round in the UK (under top tube cable channel and grease ports on all the bearings for starters). Plus it just looks right, nice and purposeful. If I can’t choose the frame, I’ll go for the drivetrain. A battered SLX rear mech paired with an XT shifter works perfectly well and doesn’t need charging. Yes, I’ve tried electronic shifting, and no, it wasn’t any better.

Where does this bike excel?

On chunky, awkward, rocky trails here in the Lake District.

What’s the next tweak for the bike?

I’ve only just finished building it up, so the next tweak is going to be getting used to it. As well as being a test bed for various bits of kit (brakes, forks, pedals, tyres currently), this bike is the result of downsizing from a Claymore (180mm/165mm) so I’m interested to see how that plays out. Not that the Claymore was sluggish, but I’m hoping this will be a little more playful and less monster truck-esque on a wider variety of trails.

Fork settings?

I’ve only had two rides on the Selva V since fitting it, so I’m still very much getting to grips with it. I’ve initially set it up with enough air for about 30% sag and a few clicks of compression. It’s got a gold CTS cartridge fitted at the moment – I’ve got the full set to play with and I’m looking forward to swapping these out and seeing which works best for me.

Shock settings?

This is my first time on the new Fox X2 and I’m only a few rides in with this bike, so I’m starting off fairly close to the recommended settings.

How is the set-up generally?

I like my suspension fairly open with minimal compression damping for comfort on the chunkier descents here in the Lakes, whilst avoiding the front end diving too much on the steeps. I’m not doing huge drops, jumps or gaps, so I can get away with having the rebound set on the slightly faster side too.

What do you think it weighs?

About 15kg. I’ve moved a lot of parts over from my Claymore so I’m expecting the weight to be similar, if not slightly less as it’s got a lighter fork (Formula Selva vs Zeb).

Spec & geo stuff:

Frame // Deviate Highlander II, size Large

Deviate Highlander II, size Large Shock // Fox X2 Factory

Fox X2 Factory Fork // Formula Selva V (170mm)

Formula Selva V (170mm) Wheels // Roval Traverse SL II on DT Swiss 240 hubs. Rear wheel has had the ultralight bladed spokes replaced with marginally heavier (but significantly stronger) double butted spokes and brass nipples.

Roval Traverse SL II on DT Swiss 240 hubs. Rear wheel has had the ultralight bladed spokes replaced with marginally heavier (but significantly stronger) double butted spokes and brass nipples. Front Tyre // Continental Kryptotal Front, Super soft compound, Enduro casing

Continental Kryptotal Front, Super soft compound, Enduro casing Rear Tyre // Continental Kryptotal Rear, Soft compound, DH casing

Continental Kryptotal Rear, Soft compound, DH casing Chainset // Hope EVO, 165mm crank, 28t oval chainring

Hope EVO, 165mm crank, 28t oval chainring Brakes // Hope EVO GR4, 203mm rotors

Hope EVO GR4, 203mm rotors Drivetrain // Shimano SLX rear mech, XT shifter

Shimano SLX rear mech, XT shifter Stem // OneUp 35mm

OneUp 35mm Handlebar // OneUp V2 carbon bar, 50mm rise, 800mm width

OneUp V2 carbon bar, 50mm rise, 800mm width Grips // Peatys Monarch Knurl Thin

Peatys Monarch Knurl Thin Seat Post // OneUp V2 210mm

OneUp V2 210mm Saddle // SDG Bel Air 3

SDG Bel Air 3 Head angle // 64.5° (ish*)

64.5° (ish*) Effective seat angle // 76.5° (ish)

76.5° (ish) Seat tube length // 430mm

430mm Head tube length // 110mm

110mm Chainstay // 441mm

441mm Wheelbase // 1265mm

1265mm Effective top tube // 625mm (ish)

625mm (ish) BB height // 335mm (ish)

335mm (ish) Reach // 485mm (ish)

*All these are rough estimates based on the Formula Selva V at 170mm with an axle to crown of 583mm, vs the published geo charts based on a Fox 36 with an axle to crown of 471mm.

deviatecycles.com