1,044 mile cycling litter-pick in shape of a Lucozade bottle

Damien Gabet has cycled 22 days across England in the shape of a giant Lucozade bottle, while collecting litter from trails.

Originally setting off from his home town of Margate (you can view the full route here), he finished at the Camp Wildfire Festival.

The journey saw a total of 2,484 bottles picked and counted.

Dubbed ‘The Lu-crusade’, the effort was all about tackling trail trash with a bit of creativity. With plastic bottles making up a third of countryside litter, and Lucozade the most commonly found branded item, hence the bottle-shaped route. (it feels like it’s more cans of Monster than anything else around STW HQ)

Raising awareness for Trash Free Trails, the bottles picked on his adventure will be submitted as data to their the State of Our Trails Report.

Along the journey, Damien interviewed experts and enthusiasts involved in tackling this issue – from Lucozade’s head of sustainability, Fraser Macintosh, to Sarah Parry, a world champion litter picker.

With the UK spending over £1 billion a year cleaning up litter, and a long-delayed Deposit Return Scheme still years from full rollout, the Lu-Crusade aims to push the issue into public view.

