Fresh Goods Friday 767: The Careful Axe Edition

Songs. Puns. Songs and puns. That is the contents of my mind. Most of the time.

Take this week’s Fresh Goods Friday for instance. The appearance of a Thule product has had me singing ‘Thule To Apologise’ to the tune of ‘(Too Late To) Apologize‘. And although not featured this week (as it arrived ‘too late’) the arrival of the new Propain Hugene CF got me to remembering this tune…

You’re very welcome. On with Eff Jee Eff Seven Six Seven!

Shimano Deore XT M8250 Di2

Price: Upgrade kit 649.99 (see below for individual prices)

Upgrade kit 649.99 (see below for individual prices) From: Freewheel

Here we have a bumper set of Shimano’s new 12 speed XT wireless shifting groupset. It’s already showing as being in stock on Freewheel, so you might already have beaten us to having a spin. We’ll be sure to let you know how it goes together.

An upgrade on the rest of the XT components here is a pair of XTR Enduro wheels. “Shimano’s beefiest full-carbon wheel offering yet.” Comes with a hookless 30mm internal carbon rim, all-new XTR cartridge bearing hubs and traditional 28H stainless steel J-Bend spokes.

Traditionally, XT components share a great many similarities with the top-end XTR groupset. The differences tend to be in the fit and finish, with XTR having a lot more polishing and tactile improvements, as well as material upgrades where it makes ‘cost no object’ sense, such as using titanium over steel where possible. Functionally, though, XT often has 98% of the performance of XTR, with little practical penalty in actual use over saving a few grams and being ‘clickier’ in a nice way. So, this is going to be the groupset to keep an eye on.

XT Cassette: £149.99

Wireless shifter: £159

Wireless XT M8250 Rear derailleur: £429.99

(Or, get the shifter, mech and a charger for £649.99)

Four XT pot disc brakes: £399.99 per bike (rotors extra). Interestingly, it’s 1p cheaper if you buy the front and rear brakes separately…

Cranks: £149 plus £64.99 for a chainring

Wheels – XTR M9220 enduro wheels. Carbon, hookless rims and a 30mm inner profile and XTR Microspline hub. £814.99 and £884.99.

DJI Osmo 360

Price : from £409.99

: from £409.99 From: DJI Store

Not the time to forget your riding trousers. Or your contact lenses. Lolz.

DJI’s first ever everything-everywhere-all-at-once panoramic video camera. Finally some competition for the much-loved Insta360. As with other DJI cameras, the operation is pleasingly straightforward and clear. Out of the box you’re soon au fait with how to use it and adjust between settings. Even the post-production editing doesn’t require much in the way of pondering or poring over PDF manuals. It’s this sort of UX that has made DJI’s cams our in-house go-to for POV action cam duties. One slight niggle so far is that the ball-and-socket handlebar mount isn’t quite up to the rigours of rough riding; it ‘droops’ during decent descents. The camera itself is pretty chunky (184g) and rather upright/top heavy, which contributes. That said, the nature of 360° shooting means it’s mostly fixable in the edit, but it is something to keep an eye on.

Thule EasyFold 3 Foldable Add-On 3rd/4th Bike Adaptor

Price : £229.99

: £229.99 From: Freewheel

Pic: Thule You don’t have to Tippex your entire car btw

It’s school holiday time and bikey road trips are in the offing, at Benji Towers at least. And these days the need is for four bicycles on the back of a vehicle. So to augment the sterling Thule Easyfold 3 rack there is this bolt-on (best to not say strap-on) +1 bike tray from the Swedish rackmeisters. The tray clicks into a pair of sockets behind the number plate bit and there’s a lockable ‘baton’ that attached the fourth bike to the third bike, if you know what we mean. It’s easy to remove/install (no tools required) and folds down to go back in the original box easily. The max load of this adapter is 17.5kg. Not cheap, but great function. As with pretty much everything from Thule.

Juice Lubes Tyre Juice

Price : £6.99 (140ml), £19.99 (500ml)

: £6.99 (140ml), £19.99 (500ml) From: Juice Lubes

I don’t think I’ve used Juice sealant before. But I am always up for trying tyre sealant. This stuff is synthetic latex based, ammonia free, claims to not clump up, is water washable and says it should last 6-9 months in typical UK conditions. It’s one of those sealants that has little bits in it, for helping clog up cuts and slashes (up to 7mm claimed). Let’s see how it does. I’ll point my sidewalls at all the pointy rocks.

Juice Lubes Hand Juice

Price : £9.99 (500ml)

: £9.99 (500ml) From: Juice Lubes

I’ve definitely used this stuff before. And loved it. Not just because it’s got walnuts in it (which is definitely on the international podium of nuts) but because it’s the best gunk I’ve encountered thus far that removes grime from your hands but doesn’t leave them feeling like Skeletor’s after you’ve rinsed and dried them off. And it’s a nice colour. And and it smells nice.

CopyTrans

Price : $19.99

: $19.99 From: CopyTrans

Tangent alert! If you are of a certain age, you probably have a Classic iPod in a drawer somewhere. And it probably no longer likes to communicate with your vehicle or speaker etc. Even the headphone port may have given up the ghost. Anyway, this software sucked all the music from my old iPod and stuck it on to my computer. Which much to my childrens’ fears, means I can play loads of great music in the car during the lonnng drive to holiday town.

Singletrack Organic Snug Hoodie

Price : £47.99

: £47.99 From: The Singletrack Shop

So snug – this hoodie is like a warm hug from Pedro Pascal. 80% organic cotton­/20% recycled polyester. Drop shoulder style. Soft cotton faced fabric. Double fabric hood with self colour drawcord. Ribbed cuffs and hem. Twin needle stitching. WRAP Certified Production. Weight:280 gsm.

Forum Thread of the Week

This week’s FTOTW winner is bikesandboots for this thread:

As before, the winning TOTW in FGF gets a prize. Sobikesandbootsplease email editorial@singletrackworld.comfor a random prize. Don’t forget to include your postal address, as it really speeds up delivery logistics, dude.

Stale Goods Friday – 2013 BH Bikes Lynx 4.8 29er Carbon

Price : N/A

: N/A From: Fresh Goods Friday 167

Back in the previous decade we wrote: “Fast and light? The BH Bikes Lynx 4.8 29er Carbon is pimped to the max with an XTR 2×10 drivetrain, DT Swiss Spline One wheels and Magura MT8 stoppers. The carbon frame has a Dave Weagle designed split pivot rear triangle and the bike weighs in at a claimed 11.5kg.”

From a Forumite Band:

Oolith: melodic sludge doom. Manchester-ish.

