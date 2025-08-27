Refer a friend to STW and save money together

Bikes are better with friends, and so is Singletrack.

You know the drill – the best rides happen when you’ve got your mates alongside you.

Whether it’s someone to pick you up after that inevitable over-the-bars moment, share a post-ride pint with, or simply witness your questionable line choices, everything’s better with friends.

That’s why we’re launching our Refer-a-Friend program. Because if you love Singletrack enough to read it religiously, chances are your riding buddies will too.

Here’s how it works:

You get £5 store credit for every friend you successfully convert to the Singletrack cause

for every friend you successfully convert to the Singletrack cause Your mate gets £15 off their new annual subscription (enough for a decent pub lunch after your next ride)

their new annual subscription (enough for a decent pub lunch after your next ride) No limits – refer as many friends as you like. Seriously, go wild.

Think you’re a bit of a Singletrack evangelist? If you manage to bring in loads of new subscribers, we might just create a leaderboard with some proper prizes for our top referrers. Because who doesn’t love a bit of friendly competition?

So go on – spread the Singletrack love. Your mates will thank you for the discount, you’ll thank yourself for the credit, and we’ll thank you for helping grow our Singletrack community.

Ready to start referring?

You can send your referrals from your Singletrack account, or by following the link here.

Only valid for new annual Print and Digital or Digital Only subscriptions. Store credit will be added to your account when the new subscription has been purchased.

