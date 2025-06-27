Fresh Goods Friday 763: The Keeping The Peace Edition

As we say goodbye to June – which is a disappointing month every year – let’s stare at some new stuff.

Formula Selva V

Price : £1,070.00

: £1,070.00 From: Elro Distribution

This is not actually our test fork. Ours hasn’t arrived as yet. This fork (and bike) belongs to a Bike Industry Bod who shall remain nameless. Well, up until this Sunday when we publish a whole feature on this exceptionally pretty mountain bike. About the fork then, it’s 160/170 or 180mm travel. It has a new dual-chamber air spring balanced with an automatic Concentric Balance Valve, baby. New lower-friction piston. Single inflation valve. New lowers. 35mm stanchions. PM7 brake mount. Integrated Mudguard. Also available in Black if you have no soul.

WTB Peacekeeper

Price : £80.00

: £80.00 From: Saddleback

Another low-tread tyre that reminds me of the era of rugged semi-slick tyres like the Schwalbe Rock Razor or Maxxis Minion SS. Not so much visually, but in its intention. Basically it’s designed to be fast-rolling but not kill you when you encounter more interesting terrain. As you can(not) see, we’re running one front and rear (High Grip and Fast Rolling versions respectively). Typically voluminous from WTB; 62mm wide on a 30mm internal width rim. These are the premium SG2 casing versions with full-coverage puncture resistance.

Blackline Exile MTB Trousers

Price : £59.99

: £59.99 From: Blackline

Look/sound familiar? Yes, these are pretty much part of the reincarnation of Nukeproof’s Blackline apparel. Features: quick-release ratchetsystem, two adjustable velcro straps on the waist, “complex Nylon fabric” claims to offer “excellent water repellency”. Which would explain the use of waterproof zips on the handpockets. Sixty quid.

Supertrail Map Portes du Soleil

Price : CHF22.90

: CHF22.90 From: Supertrail-map.com

This is the second one of these we’ve bought. The first one ended up rather worse-for-wear during a typically intense Morzine afternoon storm. Anyway, you can’t have too many maps, can you?

Specialized Angle Adjust Headset Cups Kit

Price : £38.90

: £38.90 From: Specialized

£12.5k super(e)bikes are all well and good but not if they don’t have The Correct Head Angle. The Specialized S-Work Turbo Levo 4 we have on test came from a test fleet and as such didn’t have 100% of everything in the box that it should do. Namely, Specialized’s excellent way of simply and quickly installing an angle adjust headset. So we got one of these sent in. The bike is now happily sporting a 63.5° head angle. Thus is loads betterer.

STW Performance Ride Jersey

Price : £45.00

: £45.00 From: The Singletrack Shop

Light blue Dark Blue Red Orange (with Dark Blue in background)

This lightweight, technical jersey is ideal as a summer ride jersey or a winter baselayer (if you size down). Super soft and wicking, you will likely wear it as much off the bike as on. As you can see, we wore ours a lot during our French Alpines trip. Verrry niiice.

Singletrack World Magazine Issue 161

Price : £10.00 (or subscribe from £7.99 and get this issue included for FREE)

: £10.00 (or subscribe from £7.99 and get this issue included for FREE) From: The Singletrack Shop

It’s here! Here’s just a few of the things that this magnificently designed piece of papery perfection includes:

UK Adventure Free Time : Hannah goes in search of time away from being on the clock, on a schedule, and hitting goals.

: Hannah goes in search of time away from being on the clock, on a schedule, and hitting goals. What Happens After Bikes… Is More Bike : When a downward spiral found him jobless, homeless but riding a bike. David Herbold decided to ride himself back into his life.

: When a downward spiral found him jobless, homeless but riding a bike. David Herbold decided to ride himself back into his life. Wacky Races : we wants bike races to involve fewer clipboards and more pallets.

: we wants bike races to involve fewer clipboards and more pallets. Pisgah In a Brewery : Deep in the North Carolina backwoods, Luke Ellis Bradley discovers a vibrant and welcoming outdoor scene, where hunters happily rub shoulders with mountain bikers down at the craft brewery.

: Deep in the North Carolina backwoods, Luke Ellis Bradley discovers a vibrant and welcoming outdoor scene, where hunters happily rub shoulders with mountain bikers down at the craft brewery. An Englishman On New Dirt : Benji invites you to celebrate soil, in (almost) all its forms.

: Benji invites you to celebrate soil, in (almost) all its forms. Start ‘em Young : Pete Scullion discovers that riding with kids might be the perfect way to feel good about the future.

: Pete Scullion discovers that riding with kids might be the perfect way to feel good about the future. Through the Grinder : The Singletrack Test Team put this parade of products through their paces.

: The Singletrack Test Team put this parade of products through their paces. Mountain Biking at the Bottom of the World: John Hellowell takes us to the Falkland Islands. Think the scenery of the Scottish isles, but the size of Wales. With penguins.

Yellow Jersey Travel Insurance For Your Bike

Price : 10% off with code (see below)

: 10% off with code (see below) From: Yellow Jersey

Here’s a timely little something from our friends over at Yellow Jersey: “We can provide Bicycle Insurance to cover your equipment from theft and accidental damage even when it’s left in your hotel, hire car or with the airline. We can even cover the cost of a hire bike if yours fails to show up, or gets damaged en-route. Use code: Bike10 for 10% off.”

Stale Goods Friday – 2012 Lapierre XR 529

Price : £2,699.99

: £2,699.99 From: Fresh Goods Friday 110

The 2012 version of us wrote: “This is the entry bike to the XR range, the 529. It’s got a full carbon fibre frame, even down to the rocker link, using a pivotless back end and neat shock cradle. This medium comes up on the scales at a rather impressive 26lbs with a Rock Shox Reba RL 100mm fork with remote lockout up front, Fox Evolution CTD shock, Shimano XT 2×10 drivetrain, Formula RX brakes and smattering of Lapierre’s own brand finishing kit.

“The back end uses a 142x12mm through axle to keep things stiff and 15mm axle up front to minimise any front end twang. We’re loving the colour scheme too – and the rather cute and dinky head tube plus negative rise stem and flat bars help keep the front end nice and low.”

