World Bicycle Relief: your donations doubled until 3rd June News by Hannah Dobson May 30, 2025

World Bicycle Relief is marking 20 years of changing the world, one bike at a time, with its Pedal To Empower campaign, focused on World Bicycle Day on Tuesday 3rd June. There’s also the bonus of match funding until the 3rd of June, meaning your donations will be doubled.

This World Bicycle Day weekend, every donation and fundraising effort will be matched—doubling your impact and helping deliver life-changing bicycles to women and girls, empowering them to pursue education, access vital healthcare, and unlock economic opportunities. The match funding runs through the end of Tuesday, June 3rd.

If you want, you can just make a donation. £120 buys a whole bike for someone who needs it most – and until June 3rd that will be doubled, so you’re giving a true N+1!

If you’d like to help spread the word about World Bicycle Relief, or need a bit of extra encouragement to get out on your bike, you can join in the Pedal To Empower campaign. Sign up, and let all your social media and Strava followers hear about World Bicycle Relief.

Pedal to Empower invites people around the world to ride in solidarity with women and girls in rural regions who face daily challenges accessing education, healthcare, and livelihoods due to a lack of reliable transportation. In honour of World Bicycle Relief’s 20th anniversary, the campaign invites participants to ride 20 km to celebrate 20 years of impact and donate £20 which will help push toward an ambitious goal of 1 million kilometres ridden and a $1 million target in solidarity with women and girls whose lives can be transformed by the power of bicycles.

Supporters can sign up at www.pedaltoempower.com to join the global movement and complete their 20km ride on their own or as part of a group. Riders can also participate in the official Strava 20km challenge to log their ride and help reach the shared 1 million km goal.

One study found that incomes can increase by 43% upon owning a Buffalo bike

This weekend is about coming together—wherever you are in the world—to pedal with purpose. With every kilometre ridden and every pound donated, we move closer to a world where women and girls have the mobility, they need to access education, healthcare and economic opportunities. Ben Sadler, Managing Director for World Bicycle Relief UK.

Sign up now:www.pedaltoempower.com

We’ve had a long running ‘N+1’ campaign, with Singletrack readers supporting World Bicycle Relief. The idea is that if you’re enjoying the happiness of having bought yourself a new bike, you could spread a bit of that joy by making a little donation to World Bicycle Relief too. Thanks to all of you who have donated!

