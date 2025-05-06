Subscribe this month for a FREE Tech Ride Jersey worth £45! The Mag by Mark Alker May 6, 2025

For the month of May we are offering new subscribers a choice of long sleeved technical ride jersey from our Ltd Edition range. Lots of colours and sizes to pick from and each is worth £45. All you need to do to is subscribe to our annual print membership plan by the end of the month and you get to pick your jersey colour and size at checkout.

Ross is wearing size large in red and Benji is wearing a medium in blue.

This lightweight, technical jersey is ideal as a summer ride jersey or a winter baselayer. Super soft and wicking, you will likely wear it as much off the bike as on.

Features

Long sleeved.

UPF 30+ UV protection.

Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) certified production.

AWDs’ own Neoteric™ textured fabric with inherent wickability and quick drying properties.

Material:100% Polyester

Weight:140gsm

Colours

Choose from 5 colours

Fire Red Electric Orange Charcoal French Navy Saphire Blue

Other subscriber benefits

Just some highlights – there are many.

Our gorgeous print magazine delivered free anywhere in the world every 2 months

Ad free website browsing

Post free orders from our merch range

Access 24 years of Singletrack magazines via our digital archive

Cashback with every renewal

There’s more. Check here for the full list of benefits



Instructions

Head to our subscriptions page and pick “Annual Print’ as your membership option.

At checkout simply enter this code into the voucher box..



Once entered you will see a popup box where you can pick the size and colour of your jersey. Once you’ve paid for your subscription that order will zoom off to our supplier who will print up your jersey and post it directly to you.



This offer is not available with bi-monthly or annual digital only subscriptions. It’s a print thing.

Sizing

A = Half Chest

B = Body Length

C = Sleeve Length

Terms and condistions and all that stuff.

Once you have ordered your subscription your jersey will be printed (to order) and sent out to you. Delivery should normally take around 7 days. Each jersey is printed to order and we don’t hold stock ourselves. To avoid loop hole hunters we don’t offer part refunds of subscriptions. However if you cancel your subscription before the first issue of your membership is processed (25th of the month) then you can request a refund of your subscripton fee. However, you will need to return your jersey to us in a saleable condition first (You can try it on for size but don’t go riding in it or wash it before returning it). If you want to keep the jersey but cancel your subscription then you have the option to request a refund of the difference between what you paid for your subscription and the retail price of the jersey (£45). Once your subscription has been processed and sent to our mailing house fulfilment service on the 25th May we will not be able to offer a refund of your subscription. If you order your subscription after the 25th May it will start with the next processed issue (Issue 162 – due August 2025). This offer is not available with any other voucher offers that may be live during the promotional period.

