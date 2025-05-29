The August edition of Singletrack Magazine will be a Portes du Soleil Special, with Benji, Mark and Sanny heading out to sample the trails in the area. Being riders more like you and less like Loic Bruni, they’re going to be taking to the trails on a selection of bikes like you might well have in your shed.
Photo Credit – Les Gets Tourisme – Corentin Croisonnier
Thanks to the folks at Madison and The Hub in Les Gets, they’ll have a mix of ebikes, gravel bikes and enduro bikes from which to bring you amusing tales and useful guides to riding in the Portes du Soleil area, which consists of three main resorts: Les Gets, Morzine, and Avoriaz.
As the area shifts from ski season to bike season, the lifts are being readied for bikes. Here are some dates for your diary:
- Les Gets opens the Chavannes Express and Nauchets chairlifts this Thursday 29th May until 1st June for the first of two pre-opening weekends, the secondon theFriday 6th – Monday 9th June
- The main continuous opening is from Friday 13th June to Sunday 14th September
- The famous Mont Chéry cable car opens from Friday June 20th June to Sunday 31st August
- Morzine opens Le Pleney for a pre-opening weekend from Friday 6th – 9th June, and then the full continuous opening is from 13th June to 14th September
- Morzine will also have late bikepark opening evenings: Open until 7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays – From 11th July to 31st August
- Avoriaz has a partial opening from Friday 13th – Friday 20th June, with Super Morzine, Zore and Seraussaix Chairlifts open and their full continuous opening is from – 21st June – 31st August, then back to the partial opening1st – 14th September
If you’ve ever wondered if you’ve got the skills or equipment for the Alps, or where to find them if you don’t, this will be the guide for you. If you’re already tempted, perhaps we can tip you over the edge into booking that dream trip by telling you who will be helping us with ours – and even offering you a discount code.
Chalet 1066
In Les Gets, the STW crew will be getting their rest thanks to the folks at Chalet 1066. No creche or nanny services will be required (we’ve got the ride guides to keep tantrums at bay), and we may spare you viewing of any hot tub sessions.
Chalets 1066, the premier chalet company in Les Gets, is the place to book your unforgettable mountain bike holiday this summer and they are offering an extra 5% discount to Singletrack World readers on Summer and Winter bookings with the code SINGLETRACK5 (to be used before September 31st 2025).
Trusted by families, groups of all sizes, pro riders and teams they offer a selection of over 60 self-catered chalets and apartments – from cozy retreats for three, to spacious chalets with large terraces, hot tubs and breathtaking views for 10+ – all with easy access to Les Gets’ world-class trails.
Les Gets, home to the French round of the UCI MTB World Cup, boasts Europe’s biggest bike park with 130 km of trails, 30+ DH, Enduro, and XC tracks, 6 e-MTB trails, 3 lifts, bike wash bays, jump parks, and kid’s zones. It’s known as being arguably the ultimate mountain bike paradise and only 1 hour from Geneva,it’s the perfect MTB destination for riders of all levels.
The Chalets 1066 point of difference: Tailor-made holidays giving you peace of mind and the freedom of having your own accommodation on a mountain holiday, where you can choose exactly the level of services you want.Properties are available to be booked from a minimum of 4 nights during the Summer, great for long weekends,however with pricing starting from approximately £45 pppn, based on 6 people sharing across 7 nights, it makes for an incredibly good value week getaway, allowing you to live the dream for less than you thought.
Chalets 1066 also provides concierge-style services to make your trip seamless and have discounts with a variety of trusted partners and can recommend transfers, lift pass info, bike rentals, MTB tour guides, plus their friendly local team can advise on local spas, mobile massage services, new restaurants and private chefs to come to the chalet to prepare your evening meals.
Les Gets 2025 Summer season opening: Chairlifts are running for two pre-opening weekends from 29th May and then run continuously from 16th June to 14th September so get cracking, visit Chalets 1066 to explore properties, check availability, and book your dream MTB holiday.
Don’t forget to use the exclusive code SINGLETRACK5 for an extra 5% discount.
Bike Morzine
When the crew moves over to take in the Morzine trails, they’ll be catching their beauty sleep thanks to Bike Morzine:
“Bike Morzine takes the hassle out of planning a mountain bike holiday by offering everything you need, all in one place: MTB friendly accommodation, lift passes, premium bike hire, guiding, and airport transfers—all seamlessly organised to let riders focus on what they came for: more time riding, less time stressing.
As one of the original MTB holiday companies in Morzine, Bike Morzine has over 11 years of happy customers. They’re a team of passionate mountain bikers who live, breathe and ride the MTB paradise that is the Portes du Soleil. Their deep local knowledge, stoke for the sport, and friendly on-the-ground support make them the go-to crew for riders looking to get the most out of their holiday.
What really sets Bike Morzine apart is their commitment to the local scene. They actively support and help shape the Morzine MTB community, giving back through their epic free “mates races” series, advocacy, and a genuine love for the trails they ride daily.
If you’re looking for an MTB holiday that’s easy to book, expertly run, and packed with authentic mountain bike culture, Bike Morzine delivers every time.”
What’s On in Morzine?
If you’re wondering what else you could get up to while you’re out there, check out LoveMorzineLesGets.com
You’ll find restaurants, bars, events, trail guides, bike shops and spas. Off the bike and on, there’s plenty to keep you busy.
Replies (2)
The new Chavannes Express opens fully from 5th July.
Looking forward to heading back to Morzine this August. As always, I’d be keen to hear if anyone has any tips for non bike park “down country" trails in the PdS area. I’m old and broken, so jumpy “feature" downhill trails aren’t for me. Bike park green, blue, and reds are all good, but I do like lift access singletrack trails. I’ll be the fella with the non full face helmet in the lift queue ;).
