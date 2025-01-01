MTB Personality of 2024: Wyn Masters

Fighting off the competition to take the title of MTB Personality of the Year 2024, it’s Wyn Masters.

As well as being a top level racer, Wyn has brought Wyn TV to our screens, making his commentary and coverage as synonymous with today’s downhill racing as ‘Look At The Time!’ was in years gone by. He’s not been afraid to challenge the UCI, and he’s also done his best to support new racers with his immensely popular Privateer programme, giving various promising privateers the chance to experience full race support.

Somewhat ironically, as we broke the good news to him, he was just hearing about the GT brand being put ‘on pause’, making it a tough week for him as he tried to figure out what the future would hold. He was very pleased to have some good news to brighten the week, and here’s his thank you message to you, the readers of Singletrack World, who made him your MTB Personality of the Year 2024.

We really hope he can pull together support for next year – he offers a great package of entertaining viewing, grass roots support, and a voice of reason and critique in the pits.

Well done to Wyn, and all the other finalists, who were:

Robin Goomes

Lando Steezy

Tom Pidcock

