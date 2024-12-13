Revealed: UK National Downhill Championships Calendar 2025

While the headline on the press release screams Fort William, many will be glad to see Revolution Bike Park on the calendar – after their closure for tree felling, this is surely going to be a boost to getting them back up and fully open. Two rounds at Fort William though means big miles for many – but perhaps also a second chance to tackle (and conquer?) the infamous track.

Here’s the official PR from British Cycling:

FORT WILLIAM SET TO HOST NATIONAL DOWNHILL CHAMPIONSHIPS AS 2025 CALENDAR UNVEILED  

British Cycling is thrilled to announce the 2025 mountain bike downhill calendar, featuring five electrifying rounds across iconic UK venues, reaching its peak in the highly anticipated national championships.  

Building on the success of previous seasons, the 2025 series promises intense competition and world-class racing. Riders and fans can look forward to adrenaline-filled weekends at some of the UK’s most renowned downhill tracks, with one UCI C1 round and the prestigious national championships included in the schedule.  

2025 Mountain Bike Downhill Calendar: 

  • Round 1: 12-13 April – Cwmcarn  
  • Round 2 (UCI C1): 10-11 May – Fort William  
  • Round 3: 14-15 June – Rhyd-y-Felin  
  • Round 4: 16-17 August – Llangollen  
  • Round 5: 27-28 September – Revolution Bike Park  
  • National Championships: 19-20 July – Fort William  

The series kicks off at Cwmcarn in April, setting the tone for a thrilling season. Fort William takes centre stage twice in 2025, hosting the UCI C1 event in May and the national championships in July. A fan and rider favourite, the venue in Scotland saw Charlie Hatton claim the world title in 2023, and with its challenging terrain and legendary reputation, Fort William will be the ultimate test for riders.  

Rhyd-y-Felin, Llangollen, and Revolution Bike Park complete the calendar, each offering their unique blend of technical features and high-speed sections, ensuring variety and excitement throughout the season.  

The entries for the series are scheduled to open in January and will once again have a priority window for riders with 150 national ranking points in 2024.  

In 2025, we are also looking to introduce series standings for British Cycling affiliated clubs and teams. This will take the points from clubs/teams best point scoring riders across the series, with a winner being crowned at the end of the series. Further details around priority entry and team/club series standing will be available in the technical guides and on the event information. 

British Cycling’s Head of Sport, Ant Gill, said:  

“The 2025 series is shaping up to be one of our most competitive yet. We’re proud to showcase the UK’s world-class downhill venues and provide a platform for our talented riders to shine on the national and international stage. Whether you’re a rider or a fan, this is a calendar not to be missed.”  

For more information, visit britishcycling.org.uk

  • Revealed: UK National Downhill Championships Calendar 2025
  • weeksy
    Full Member

    Well.. well indeedy.

    Posted 3 hours ago
    ocrider
    Full Member

    Shall we hedge bets on Ft William being a continental series race to boot? There’s definitely a strong argument for having one of them in the UK.

    Posted 3 hours ago
    sharkattack
    Full Member

    I didn’t realise the UK was so short on DH venues. Sod going all the way to Fort Bill twice.

    Posted 3 hours ago
    weeksy
    Full Member

    Shall we hedge bets on Ft William being a continental series race to boot? There’s definitely a strong argument for having one of them in the UK

    There’s talk of it being the Euro Champs, but i can’t see there being 3 rounds there.

    I didn’t realise the UK was so short on DH venues. Sod going all the way to Fort Bill twice.

    It’s usually FW and Glencoe, so that’s a bit better due to facilities that they’ve dropped Glencoe.

    We usually have Rheola which is a loss to the boy as he loves it, but Cwmcarn replacing it is a weird one, that’ll be a track many haven’t ridden (including us) and will need some practicing on (including us).

    We’ve not ridden Llangollen, mayn people ride there a LOT and we’ve not ridden Revs so we’ll have to fix that too !!!   Tough year ahead it seems

    Posted 3 hours ago
    relapsed_mandalorian
    Full Member

    I didn’t realise the UK was so short on DH venues. Sod going all the way to Fort Bill twice.

    Aye, plenty of places to ride downhill, less that can host a decent national race.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    ocrider
    Full Member

    There’s talk of it being the Euro Champs, but i can’t see there being 3 rounds there

    Yep, I can’t see them having a cup race, British champs and Euros. That’s a bit much.

    That said, the cup round could (wishfully) also count towards the Continental series, rather like Les Arcs in June.

    Posted 2 hours ago
