Revealed: UK National Downhill Championships Calendar 2025

While the headline on the press release screams Fort William, many will be glad to see Revolution Bike Park on the calendar – after their closure for tree felling, this is surely going to be a boost to getting them back up and fully open. Two rounds at Fort William though means big miles for many – but perhaps also a second chance to tackle (and conquer?) the infamous track.

Here’s the official PR from British Cycling:

FORT WILLIAM SET TO HOST NATIONAL DOWNHILL CHAMPIONSHIPS AS 2025 CALENDAR UNVEILED

British Cycling is thrilled to announce the 2025 mountain bike downhill calendar, featuring five electrifying rounds across iconic UK venues, reaching its peak in the highly anticipated national championships.

Building on the success of previous seasons, the 2025 series promises intense competition and world-class racing. Riders and fans can look forward to adrenaline-filled weekends at some of the UK’s most renowned downhill tracks, with one UCI C1 round and the prestigious national championships included in the schedule.

2025 Mountain Bike Downhill Calendar:

Round 1: 12-13 April – Cwmcarn

Round 2 (UCI C1): 10-11 May – Fort William

Round 3: 14-15 June – Rhyd-y-Felin

Round 4: 16-17 August – Llangollen

Round 5: 27-28 September – Revolution Bike Park

National Championships: 19-20 July – Fort William

The series kicks off at Cwmcarn in April, setting the tone for a thrilling season. Fort William takes centre stage twice in 2025, hosting the UCI C1 event in May and the national championships in July. A fan and rider favourite, the venue in Scotland saw Charlie Hatton claim the world title in 2023, and with its challenging terrain and legendary reputation, Fort William will be the ultimate test for riders.

Rhyd-y-Felin, Llangollen, and Revolution Bike Park complete the calendar, each offering their unique blend of technical features and high-speed sections, ensuring variety and excitement throughout the season.

The entries for the series are scheduled to open in January and will once again have a priority window for riders with 150 national ranking points in 2024.

In 2025, we are also looking to introduce series standings for British Cycling affiliated clubs and teams. This will take the points from clubs/teams best point scoring riders across the series, with a winner being crowned at the end of the series. Further details around priority entry and team/club series standing will be available in the technical guides and on the event information.

British Cycling’s Head of Sport, Ant Gill, said:

“The 2025 series is shaping up to be one of our most competitive yet. We’re proud to showcase the UK’s world-class downhill venues and provide a platform for our talented riders to shine on the national and international stage. Whether you’re a rider or a fan, this is a calendar not to be missed.”

For more information, visit britishcycling.org.uk.

