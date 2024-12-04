MegaSack 2024 Day 3 – WIN Schwalbe Albert Gravity Pro Tyres

Schwalbe Albert Gravity Pro Tyres

Price: £79 each

£79 each From: Schwalbe

A pair of gravity tyres to suit your wheel size could be yours! These are one of Schwalbe’s new radial tyre range, where the radial carcass is designed to give a larger contact patch, giving you more grip. The Albert comes in Trail or Gravity versions to suit the demands of ride styles, but you’ll be winning the tougher Gravity version, in this ‘purple stripe’ extra soft compound for tons of chemical grip. Just the kind of confidence you’ll be wanting from a front tyre in British conditions!

Missed the first daily prizes? Don’t Panic! You have until 6pm on Sunday 8th December to get your entries in.

