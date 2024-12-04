MegaSack 2024 Day 3 – WIN Schwalbe Albert Gravity Pro Tyres

by 8

Schwalbe Albert Gravity Pro Tyres

A pair of gravity tyres to suit your wheel size could be yours! These are one of Schwalbe’s new radial tyre range, where the radial carcass is designed to give a larger contact patch, giving you more grip. The Albert comes in Trail or Gravity versions to suit the demands of ride styles, but you’ll be winning the tougher Gravity version, in this ‘purple stripe’ extra soft compound for tons of chemical grip. Just the kind of confidence you’ll be wanting from a front tyre in British conditions!

Missed the first daily prizes? Don’t Panic! You have until 6pm on Sunday 8th December to get your entries in.

MegaSack Daily Prizes So Far

MegaSack 2024 Day 3 – WIN Schwalbe Albert Gravity Pro Tyres

  • MegaSack 2024 Day 3 – WIN Schwalbe Albert Gravity Pro Tyres
  • pisco
    Full Member

    Just in time before my lunch break ends, thanks

    Posted 1 hour ago
    Yak
    Full Member

    Entered. Think I have done it correctly. Video doesn’t work though.

    Posted 1 hour ago
    Onzadog
    Free Member

    I’m really interested in these tyres. Was quite surprised to see them reviewed quite poorly by Vital recently.

    Posted 1 hour ago
    sharkattack
    Full Member

    I’m looking at a mostly empty page. I had to scroll down for miles just to see this…

    Screenshot_20241204-124954

    Posted 1 hour ago
    Yak
    Full Member

    Video works now.

    Posted 1 hour ago
    monkeyboyjc
    Full Member

    Who won yesterdays?

    Posted 58 minutes ago
    gazzab1955
    Full Member

    As per a couple of the comments above. I had to scroll miles down a blank page to get to the bottom, couldn’t see any comments until I clicked the chat icon in the header pic, still not sure if I have entered the megasack today??? The box says come back in 23hrs 55mins!

    Am I the only one having trouble understanding how the daily entries and megasack entries are working this year?

    A simple explanation somewhere pleaseeeeee.

    P.S. the website pages are incredibly slow to load? I have a 500mb Full Fibre connection so its not my end.

    P.P.S. nothing (at present) on the Day 3 page about who won on Day 2

    P.P.P.S. I am logged in when I go to the website, so why do I have log in again and then verify my e-mail? All very confusing 🙁

    Posted 43 minutes ago
    sharkattack
    Full Member

    Am I the only one having trouble understanding how the daily entries and megasack entries are working this year?

    Yeah it’s telling me to come back in 3 hours to get my subscriber validation. If it resets to 24 hours every time that slot is going to get later and later!

    Plus if I can’t enter everything at the same time I’ll just forget. I like to get the whole thing wrapped up while I’m at work.

    I’m on the desktop now and having to scroll past acres of empty space in between visible items.

    Posted 29 minutes ago
