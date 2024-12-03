megasack 2024 day 2 cateye lights

MegaSack 2024 Day 2 – Win Cat Eye AMP Front Lights worth £320

Competition

by 10

Win These CatEye AMP 1700 and AMP2200 Front Lights

  • Price: £140 (AMP1700), £180 (AMP2200)
  • From: ZyroFisher

A pair of bright front lights could be yours! Both have side panels on the lenses, giving some diffused visibility from the sides, while most of the light brightens your way. You’ll get up to 2200 lumens with one light, and 1700 with the other – the slightly lower lumen option giving a higher run time on the maximum setting. A nice tool-free ‘FlexTight’ mount holds your lights in place, and you charge them with a USB C – no proprietary cables here. The button on the top cycles through the six modes, and there’s a mode memory function so the light will turn on in the last mode you used. All the internals are encased in a quality machined metal body. A very useful piece of kit.

How To Win This

Today’s Question

Instructions

  • Make sure you are logged in
  • Enter your email address
  • Answer today’s question
  • Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw
  • Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you.
  • Check back here tomorrow and the winners’ name will appear below.
If you can read this you are not logged in. You need to be logged in to your account to enter our competritions.

Day 1 winner of the Kids Ride Shotgun balance bike.

Ali

Check your email Ali (username) and we’ll arrange your prize.

Author Profile Picture
Hannah Dobson

Managing Editor

I came to Singletrack having decided there must be more to life than meetings. I like all bikes, but especially unusual ones. More than bikes, I like what bikes do. I think that they link people and places; that cycling creates a connection between us and our environment; bikes create communities; deliver freedom; bring joy; and improve fitness. They're environmentally friendly and create friendly environments. I try to write about all these things in the hope that others might discover the joy of bikes too.

More posts from Hannah

Home Forums MegaSack 2024 Day 2 – Win Cat Eye AMP Front Lights worth £320

Overview Chat Bike Members News Women
Viewing 10 posts - 1 through 10 (of 10 total)
  • MegaSack 2024 Day 2 – Win Cat Eye AMP Front Lights worth £320
  • sharkattack
    Full Member

    I’m already logged in but I can’t log in to answer the question because “You have reached the maximum number of sign ups.”

    Posted 4 hours ago
    1
    Mark
    Full Member

    Try now

    Posted 4 hours ago
    sharkattack
    Full Member

    Done. Thanks.

    Posted 4 hours ago
    stumpy01
    Full Member

    Nice prize!
    Just to let you know, this bit needs updating in the prize entry window. It still references the bike website from yesterday:

     

    Bonus entries when you..

     – Check out our latest Singletrack merch
     – Check out the Kids Ride Shotgun Website

    Posted 4 hours ago
    scc999
    Full Member

    Logged in on the site but still getting prompted to log in to see the question

    Posted 3 hours ago
    Yak
    Full Member

    Same here. Logged in on the site, but always seem to be not logged in for all this. Wasn’t like this last year with all the extra faff and whatnot.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    3
    Mark
    Full Member

    The ‘login’ on the question form is misleading. It’s software we have not written and it’s not user editable. Login on the form simply means enter your name and email. Everyone needs to do that, even if you are logged in to the site. Once your email is in the system the software uses that to determine if you have already entered. The need to validate the email address by clicking a link further reduces chancers entering random email addresses to try and win. It’s not infallible but it removes a bunch of our previous ‘issues’. One other reason for this new system is that it makes our lives a lot easier when picking winners. It’s a button push and done. Rather than downloading spreadsheets and manually picking a random winner. For daily prize winners that’s important. But it’s also to make sure that it’s site members who get the benefits of our megasack competitions. In recent years the MegaSack has caught the interest of a lot of competition websites and quite a lot of entries come from people who are not what you’d call members. Just adding a couple of extra hurdles is generally enough to keep things ‘in house’ so to speak.

    The extra form for full members entry to the big MegaSack draw means we can keep things separate for you full members. It also means that on Christmas Eve when I pick a winner live I won’t have to spend an hour or two before hand exporting a big list, checking it twice and such to make sure I pick a proper winner. This year, I’ll be able to push a button and a name will appear and that person will have been validated and checked by the magic elves inside the computer. That has the added benefit of allowing me to safely have a drink or two before I go live on Youtube.

    Ho ho ho and that sort of thing.

    Posted 58 minutes ago
    Yak
    Full Member

    Thanks Mark for explaining. Keeping the comp for STW’ers sounds good. Ho ho ho indeed!

    Posted 52 minutes ago
    BadlyWiredDog
    Full Member

    So, at the bottom of the full member bit where it says:

    ‘come back and earn more in 16 hours and 35 minutes’ atm, what does that mean?

    I assume I have 1 entry to the full end of times draw already having entered while logged in as a full member?

    Edit: sorry, I read the copy more carefully. So basically I get to enter the competition once using the e-mail verification thing, which despite the text has nothing to do with being logged in anyway and then, because I’m a member, I get to come back at some point in the future and enter again, because computer says so? Colour me mildly bemused 🙂

    Posted 11 minutes ago
    LAT
    Full Member

    I’m struggling to find the links, there is this text:

    Bonus entries when you..

    – Check out our latest Singletrack merch
    – Check out the CatEye Website

    but no links.

    Posted 5 minutes ago
Viewing 10 posts - 1 through 10 (of 10 total)

You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Overview Chat Bike Members News Women