Video: Red Bull Rampage Highlights

Antione Bizet won the People’s Choice Award, and here’s his POV run:



(No video? Try this link).

Kurt Sorge got the win with this run, making him the first person to win Rampage three times:



(Link to video).

And Cam Zink, also riding for the hat-trick, missed out on that but came in second with this run:



(Can’t see any video? Here’s the link).

You can watch the whole (nearly) five hours of Red Bull Rampage 2017 archived over on Youtube, or over on Red Bull TV where they have a handy scrub bar with rider names and runs highlighted.

Particular highlights we’d recommend are Tom Van Steenbergens phenomenal second run opening trick, a bum-puckering second run crash by Andreu Lacondeguy, and an extremely dramatic, almost perfect second run from Cam Zink. He was the second to last rider to go, already guaranteed a place on the podium, but fighting to see if that would be second or first. Right up to the end, he was putting in an incredibly stylish and impressive performance…

Tom Van Steenbergens opening trick is also here with slomo, though that’s a fan upload and might be taken down.

Red Bull write: “Sorge, Zink and Brandon Semenuk were all battling it out for the first ever Red Bull Rampage hat trick. At the end of the day, with a score of 92.66 in his first run, Sorge came out on top and not only became the 2017 champion but the first athlete to take home three golds – cementing him as the winningest athlete in Red Bull Rampage history. “I am speechless. I can’t believe it. It was a lot of work out here for a couple of weeks, and to make my diggers, everyone back home and the fans proud, is out of this world,” said Sorge. “All riders were going huge and doing technical tricks off all of the big features – putting together really technical flowy lines,” said the champion. Rounding out the Red Bull Rampage podium was Cameron Zink, freeride mountain bike icon, coming in a close second, and rookie Ethan Nell, a twenty-year-old Utah local who was competing in the event for the first time, taking home third.

“Building upon the success of last year’s format changes, the elite group of 18 riders and their two-person build crews created their own manmade lines down the mountain without the use of power tools. As a result, no two riders’ paths down the near-vertical sandstone ridges were the same.”