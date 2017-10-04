Endura Launches Flat Pedal Specific Waterproof Overshoes

Scottish cycling apparel brand Endura has just released its brand new MT500 Plus Overshoe, which as far as we’re aware, is the first waterproof overshoe (or ‘booties’ if you will) designed specifically for use with flat pedals and shoes. We’re told that the MT500 Plus is the result of years of prototyping and testing to find the right balance for creating a durable and waterproof overshoe, whilst still being open enough to allow sufficient contact between shoe tread and pedal body – a challenge that up until now, hasn’t been tackled head-on.

We spotted the latest prototype for the flat pedal overshoe at Core Bike earlier this year, and it looks like the production version is pretty similar to that prototype. The upper is made of a stretchy neoprene fabric (like a wetsuit), though it has a Nylon inner face that offers more abrasion resistance between the booty and your shoes. Apparently Endura experimented with numerous materials, including some of the hard-wearing Nylon fabrics it uses for its heavy duty waterproof jackets, but settled back on neoprene due to its adaptable fit and flexibility.

At the base of the heel is a small loop designed to help you ease the booties on. A Velcro strip runs down the back of each overshoe, which Endura chose over a traditional zip for durability purposes. The overshoes come up quite high above the ankles, as they’re designed to fit snugly around your lower calves, while tucking in underneath riding pants.

The rubber sole is where the magic happens however. With a large opening underneath the ball of the foot, the MT500 Plus Overshoe aims to maintain your existing contact between shoe and pedal body, so that traction pins can claw onto the rubber shoe sole for predictable grip. The overshoe also features moulded tread underneath the toe to increase walking grip, and overall it looks rather thick and substantial for durability.

Priced at £44.99 for the pair, the MT500 Plus Overshoe will be available in three different sizes (S-M, M-L and L-XL). Endura states the MT500 Plus Overshoe offers a wide fit that’s designed to accommodate chunky skate-style shoes, such as those from Five Ten, and Vaude. It also states that you can use these overshoes with SPD shoes as well, particularly those that are on the chunkier side like the Giro Chamber SPD shoes or the Specialized 2FO Cliplite shoes.

For more information and to find your nearest stockist, head here; www.endurasport.com