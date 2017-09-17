Eurobike 2017: Two Beautiful Retro BMX Bikes From Haro

by
September 17, 2017

We know. These aren’t mountain bikes, are they? If your nostrils are offended by the stench of non-nobbly, 20″ rubber, then we suggest you head over here to look at some bikes with suspension instead. The rest of you: We know, both from the forums here, and from the occasional Monday Night Pub Ride sojourns to The National Cycling Centre BMX track, that plenty of people around Singletrack World have more than a passing interest in bicycles of the BMX variety. There are plenty at Eurobike that never get on our radar, but these two not so much. We kept passing Haro’s stand and involuntarily drooling, and now you can too.

As anyone who’s bought a retro BMX for £25 off eBay then spent another £250 getting it back to near pristine condition *cough*might-be-me*cough* may have found, doing up a retro BMX isn’t necessarily easy – for a start, it can have all sorts of obsolete standards on it, leading to frenzied component hunts. When you eventually fail at that and capitulate to marching standards, by putting modern bits on an old frame, it’s very easy for the bike to end up just looking… wrong. While compared to that, these two bikes certainly aren’t cheap at just shy of €1400 each, Haro have skilfully trodden a very fine line between retro tribute and modern bits. The result is so stunning that it took us a little while to spot the top loading stems, three piece cranks and 28/9t gearing.

Eurobike 2017 - Haro Retro BMX
The Haro Lineage Team Sport costs €1399.
Eurobike 2017 - Haro Retro BMX
It has a wishbone top tube and a 100% chromoly frame.
Eurobike 2017 - Haro Retro BMX
A modern drivetrain and three piece cranks are nicely dressed up in retro styling.
Eurobike 2017 - Haro Retro BMX
Four stunt pegs for ambidextrous tricksters. Or perhaps people with symmetry related OCD.
Eurobike 2017 - Haro Retro BMX
How long the rubber stays white depends on how long you can resist riding it.
Eurobike 2017 - Haro Retro BMX
The paint jobs have high quality and attention to detail, such as this pinstriping near the seatstay bridge.
Eurobike 2017 - Haro Retro BMX
The front brake has internal routing through the fork, and the back a gyro.
Eurobike 2017 - Haro Retro BMX
Colour matched bars.

Keep scrolling to see the Lineage Team Master, which s a similar build based around a very different frame. Apart from the frames, here are the features and components you’ll find on both:

  • 100% heat treated chromoly Lineage fork with CNC 1 piece internal threaded steer tube, integrated bearing race, tapered legs, investment cast dropouts and 990 brake mounts with internal brake cable routing
  • 100% heat treated and butted chromoly Lineage Freestyler tribute bars 8.5″ with Haro Lineage CNC alloy top load stem
  • 2017 Lineage heat treated 3-piece chromoly 48-spline 175mm cranks with Haro Lineage Compact Disc 28T CNC alloy bolt drive sprocket and sealed Mid BB
  • 28/9 gearing
  • Fully sealed wheels with Lineage high flange hubs and Haro Sala double -wall alloy rims
  • Haro HPF tires 2.2″ front and rear
  • Haro Lineage padded Tri-pod seat with alloy Lineage Tri-pod fluted post
  • CNC alloy pegs
  • CNC alloy gyro with Teflon bearing
  • KMC K71 OSL super light chain
  • Dia-Compe FS996 brakes with Tech 77 levers front and rear
  • Haro Lineage alloy seat post clamp

 

Eurobike 2017 - Haro Retro BMX
The Lineage Team Master also costs €1399.
Eurobike 2017 - Haro Retro BMX
The biggest difference between the Sport and the Master is this twin top tube.
Eurobike 2017 - Haro Retro BMX
Oof! That 80’s salmon pink.
Eurobike 2017 - Haro Retro BMX
Stainless spokes and 36 hole hubs.
Eurobike 2017 - Haro Retro BMX
Even the seats are specifically branded for these editions.
Eurobike 2017 - Haro Retro BMX
Very neat internal brake routing through the fork.
Eurobike 2017 - Haro Retro BMX
Haro logo flange grips.
Eurobike 2017 - Haro Retro BMX
Again with the bar colour matched to each frame.
Eurobike 2017 - Haro Retro BMX
Swank.
Eurobike 2017 - Haro Retro BMX
Nicely finished brakes next to a KMC chain.
Eurobike 2017 - Haro Retro BMX
Like the Sport, the Lineage Team Master also has fine detailing on the paintwork.

You can read more about the Lineage Team Master here, more about the Lineage Team Sport here, and don’t forget you can read all of our coverage from Eurobike on the tag STWEB17. roughly eleventy-billion things were announced and shown at Eurobike, and we bagged rather a lot of them.

Premier Partners

Categorised as:

Kit News

Posted on: September 17, 2017

Tagged with: