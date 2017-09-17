Eurobike 2017: Two Beautiful Retro BMX Bikes From Haro

We know. These aren’t mountain bikes, are they? If your nostrils are offended by the stench of non-nobbly, 20″ rubber, then we suggest you head over here to look at some bikes with suspension instead. The rest of you: We know, both from the forums here, and from the occasional Monday Night Pub Ride sojourns to The National Cycling Centre BMX track, that plenty of people around Singletrack World have more than a passing interest in bicycles of the BMX variety. There are plenty at Eurobike that never get on our radar, but these two not so much. We kept passing Haro’s stand and involuntarily drooling, and now you can too.

As anyone who’s bought a retro BMX for £25 off eBay then spent another £250 getting it back to near pristine condition *cough*might-be-me*cough* may have found, doing up a retro BMX isn’t necessarily easy – for a start, it can have all sorts of obsolete standards on it, leading to frenzied component hunts. When you eventually fail at that and capitulate to marching standards, by putting modern bits on an old frame, it’s very easy for the bike to end up just looking… wrong. While compared to that, these two bikes certainly aren’t cheap at just shy of €1400 each, Haro have skilfully trodden a very fine line between retro tribute and modern bits. The result is so stunning that it took us a little while to spot the top loading stems, three piece cranks and 28/9t gearing.

Keep scrolling to see the Lineage Team Master, which s a similar build based around a very different frame. Apart from the frames, here are the features and components you’ll find on both:

100% heat treated chromoly Lineage fork with CNC 1 piece internal threaded steer tube, integrated bearing race, tapered legs, investment cast dropouts and 990 brake mounts with internal brake cable routing

100% heat treated and butted chromoly Lineage Freestyler tribute bars 8.5″ with Haro Lineage CNC alloy top load stem

2017 Lineage heat treated 3-piece chromoly 48-spline 175mm cranks with Haro Lineage Compact Disc 28T CNC alloy bolt drive sprocket and sealed Mid BB

28/9 gearing

Fully sealed wheels with Lineage high flange hubs and Haro Sala double -wall alloy rims

Haro HPF tires 2.2″ front and rear

Haro Lineage padded Tri-pod seat with alloy Lineage Tri-pod fluted post

CNC alloy pegs

CNC alloy gyro with Teflon bearing

KMC K71 OSL super light chain

Dia-Compe FS996 brakes with Tech 77 levers front and rear

Haro Lineage alloy seat post clamp

You can read more about the Lineage Team Master here, more about the Lineage Team Sport here, and don’t forget you can read all of our coverage from Eurobike on the tag STWEB17. roughly eleventy-billion things were announced and shown at Eurobike, and we bagged rather a lot of them.