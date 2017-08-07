Following on from Part One of our 2017 PressCamp VLOG series, we’ve now got Part Two locked and loaded for your viewing pleasure (check out the video below).

Settle in for Part Two of our PressCamp VLOG Series, as we flick the camera on to take you behind-the-scenes for a detailed look at what goes on at PressCamp.

VLOG Episode 16: PressCamp Part Two

PressCamp 2017

Held in Park City in Utah, around a 40 minute drive from Salt Lake City, PressCamp is an annual bike expo event that aims to bring together a couple of dozen bike brands, with a couple of dozen bike journos, for a week of meetings, product demonstrations, and the opportunity to ride some ball-tearingly good trails around the Deer Valley Resort area.

If you’ve not been before, Park City is an absolutely superb location for the event. I’ve been there a number of times previously, and I’m still blown away with just how much riding there is here each time I visit. There’s a really wide variety of riding on offer too. Canyons Resort further down the valley houses a full-blown bikepark with downhill runs, slopestyle features, and masses of lift-assisted gravity goodness.

Further up the valley in Park City, you’ll find loads of backcountry singletrack and more lift-assisted trails that cover everything from smooth green runs, through to much more technical black diamond runs that’ll test the limits of the most expert trail riders.

And right up the top of the valley at Deer Valley Resort, there’s an even greater variety of trails to ride, including some of the old NORBA national downhill runs that offer some of the most raw and rugged riding you can get on the mountain. With the lift system starting at around 8000 feet, there’s no doubt plenty of elevation to work with.

During PressCamp week, all of us journos had the opportunity to test ride new bikes on some of the best trails around Park City, while trying out some of the new gear we’d been shown during our meetings with the exhibiting brands, including the likes of Camelbak, G-Form, Kali Protectives, Pivot Cycles, Alpinestars and FSA.

In addition to more localised test loops around Deer Valley, we were gifted an afternoon of free ride time on the Wednesday to explore further afield. Seizing the opportunity, a big group of us joined the crew from Camelbak and Eric Porter to take an epic ride over the top of the mountain range and down into Heber Valley. Descending some stupid amount of vertical, the 3-hour ride finished up at Porter’s house where we were treated to a barbecue and an awesome display of dirt jumping skills via Porter and his mates. Oh, turns out Porter’s kids were pretty good at showing us all up on their backyard pumptrack too.

If you’re interested in learning more about the riding in the area, make sure you check out our travel feature on Park City to see why it’s one of our most favourite places on earth. You can also check out some of our product coverage from this year’s PressCamp event here.