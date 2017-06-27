Park City: The Mountain Biking Golden Child Of Utah

What if I were to tell you about a dream destination that had over 400 miles of singletrack at your disposal? A place high up in the mountains, where you could explore a new trail every day for weeks on end? A place with trail connectivity like nothing else you’ve experienced before, where you could take advantage of a free bus service and chairlift infrastructure to link up multiple trail centres into the one epic ride?

But what if I were to tell you that this place wasn’t just all about the riding? What if this beautiful alpine environment was also packed full of family-friendly outdoors activities, and free open-air music festivals during summer? And what if it had an amazing foodie culture too? A place with multiple microbreweries, a whiskey distillery and award-winning restaurants?

Would you tell me I’m dreamin’?

I would too, if it weren’t for the fact this mountain biker’s dream really does exist. And it’s called Park City.