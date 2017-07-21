Video: Wallride Madness

Whatever you’re doing – important stuff, or just banging your head against a wall, take a break and watch this. OK, it’s BMX not mountain biking, but it is worthy of a four minute detour in the land of little wheels and low slung jeans. There’s no builder’s bum here though, just stone cold crazy tricks.

Filmed in various locations around the UK, this takes wall riding to a new level. We can only imagine Sebastian Keep was bricking it as he eyed up a few of these lines. But retaining his cool and cementing his reputation, he managed to Lego of the brakes and let the bike roll – he’d surely have been motar-fied if he’d bottled it.

What do you think? All a bit too gnar-wall for you?

Can you trump our puns? Go on…you know you want to…don’t meet us with a wall of silence…