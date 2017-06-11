Kenda Tyres At Mountain Mayhem

As we move into the final week of reparation before the last ever Mountain Mayhem, we’ve just heard that Kenda Tyres will be running some very special promotions at the event.

Kenda has partnered with Mountain Mayhem for nearly 15 years as the famous event’s official tyre sponsor. To mark the occasion Kenda are re-inventing a few family classics from past events. To celebrate the launch of two new gravity tyres, the Prize Plunge will be back bigger and better as the Helldiver Prize Plunge and the Tin Can Alley will return as the Hellkat Alley.

Over the years Kenda has had three different jersey designs and the brand is encouraging competitors to dig them out if they want to win a prize. Turn up to the rider briefing in your Kenda jersey and then go to the Kenda tent to pick up a free inner tube. If you haven’t got one, ask your mate, or your dad, or your brother because Kenda will also be giving out spot prizes for those seen riding in Kenda jerseys.

And last, but not least the infamous Kenda Klimb is back, as tough and as gruelling as ever… You won’t be able to miss this part of the course!

Mountain Mayhem takes place at Gatcombe Park, Gloucestershire from the 16th to 18th June. More information and last minute entries can be found on the Go Outdoors Mountain Mayhem website