Sea Otter 2017: Lezyne

by
April 26, 2017

Lezyne had a lot of new things on show as always. And a few that are worth a look at again, like this PortaShop Pro. Lots of premium home mechanic tools and lots of hickory handles for durability and that nice warm wood feel. (Many baseball bats are made of hickory, fact fans)

seaotter2017-_lezyne004
Precision cut foamy case filling for the win!
seaotter2017-_lezyne001
These 8mm and 6mm pedal tools are particularly satisfying

New this year is the chain tool. It features a clamping system that can be adjusted for anything from a BMX chain to a new 12 speed chain, with room in the base for Shimano pins.

seaotter2017-_lezyne005
New chain tool, right.

The RAP 21 tool takes one of Lezyne’s most popular tools and makes it one better by adding a removable CO2 head.

seaotter2017-_lezyne006
All you enduro folks need in a pocket

There’s a new, more affordable Floor Drive track pump, with a composite foot and handle to bring the price down. Everything else is still the same as Lezyne’s top-end tools

 

Advertisement

seaotter2017-_lezyne008
Composite base for affordability and hey, it saves weight!
seaotter2017-_lezyne009
Still with 160PSI capacity
seaotter2017-_lezyne010
Fantastic plastic handle

The Tall Floor Drive is something we know many people will love (we’re looking at you, Barney, and anyone over 6ft tall) – it’s a taller track pump! As well as being more comfortable to use for taller people, the longer pump means a greater useable stroke. The taller builds will be available on three models of Floor Drive pump.

Advertisement

seaotter2017-_lezyne011
Looks just like a regular Floor Drive, right?
seaotter2017-_lezyne012
The pump is 8cm taller – which gives 15cm or so more of usable stroke.
seaotter2017-_lezyne013
Purple is back again. As is that old Ringlé blue…
seaotter2017-_lezyne014
Composite side-entry cages for squished frame suspension bikes
seaotter2017-_lezyne016
One of the best CO2 valves we’ve used now comes in colours

The Secto Max lamp comes with double battery capacity offering 250 lumens and something like up to eight hours use on full, or 48hours on pulsing mode. Great for those multi day trips.

seaotter2017-_lezyne015
More blink for the buck? The Secto Max
seaotter2017-_lezyne017
Many of Lezyne’s portable floor pumps now come with a digital gauge option

 

seaotter2017-_lezyne019
Why should digital track pumps get all the fun and technology?
seaotter2017-_lezyne020
This portable tyre gauge has a digital readout connected to a fancy machined valve head

Lezyne has dabbled with bike bags for a while, usually saddle packs and the like, but now it’s going full-on with a value-platform of bike and frame bags.

seaotter2017-_lezyne021
The bar bag is narrow enough to fit normal drop bars
seaotter2017-_lezyne022
Top tube tank for your snacks
seaotter2017-_lezyne023
Small capacity seat sausage with bungies for flip flops and baguettes
seaotter2017-_lezyne024
It’s a coincidence that the (insulated) cylindrical bar pack fits a tall can of beer. Co. Incidence, OK?

Premier Partners

Categorised as:

News

Posted on: April 26, 2017

Tagged with: