Sea Otter 2017: Lezyne

Lezyne had a lot of new things on show as always. And a few that are worth a look at again, like this PortaShop Pro. Lots of premium home mechanic tools and lots of hickory handles for durability and that nice warm wood feel. (Many baseball bats are made of hickory, fact fans)

New this year is the chain tool. It features a clamping system that can be adjusted for anything from a BMX chain to a new 12 speed chain, with room in the base for Shimano pins.

The RAP 21 tool takes one of Lezyne’s most popular tools and makes it one better by adding a removable CO2 head.

There’s a new, more affordable Floor Drive track pump, with a composite foot and handle to bring the price down. Everything else is still the same as Lezyne’s top-end tools

The Tall Floor Drive is something we know many people will love (we’re looking at you, Barney, and anyone over 6ft tall) – it’s a taller track pump! As well as being more comfortable to use for taller people, the longer pump means a greater useable stroke. The taller builds will be available on three models of Floor Drive pump.

The Secto Max lamp comes with double battery capacity offering 250 lumens and something like up to eight hours use on full, or 48hours on pulsing mode. Great for those multi day trips.

Lezyne has dabbled with bike bags for a while, usually saddle packs and the like, but now it’s going full-on with a value-platform of bike and frame bags.