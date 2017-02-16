Have A Drool Over This Custom GT Force

We’re down at the London Bike Show and our Wil is fresh back from the land of Oz. Well, he’s back – he’s maybe not all that fresh. But he perked up and his eyes opened wide when he saw this custom GT Force from FatCreations.

This is Beccy Booth’s own custom build for her own self. She’s part of the FatCreation team, where her job includes making, cutting and applying stencils as part of the custom paint process. So she’s got an eye for detail and a ton of patience.

Industry friends have helped them create this bike with a set of top notch components to go with that paint job. Just imagine being able to pick any colour, any details, and having a pick of components. We fear we might never decide what we actually wanted. Blue, no orange, no green. With wings, no flames, no a zebra pattern. We can only imagine what colour clashing pattern spectacular Chipps would come up with – have you seen his shirts?

Now this is hot off the press and if you’re thinking these images aren’t as clear as you’d like it’s because we’ve been limited to some screen grabs from our video.Want a closer look? Head on down to the London Bike Show, or check out our Facebook Live video here: